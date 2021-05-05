Powered by WhichCar
Subscribe
News

Viritech Apricale - the first hydrogen-powered hypercar in the world

British firm claims two-door coupe will produce 820kW

5 May 2021
James Robinson
2023 Viritech Apricale

Talking points

  • Driving range claimed to be in excess of 800 kilometres
  • Limited to just 25 examples
  • Price tag exceeds AUD$2.5 million

British start-up Viritech has previewed its new Apricale – the first hydrogen-powered hypercar in the world. 

Limited to just 25 examples and with an estimated cost of more than AUD$2.5 million, the Apricale is expected to go into production in 2023. 

Development of the revolutionary hypercar is taking place in the UK at MIRA Technology Park in Warwickshire, a remarkable place for the transportation industry that’s also occupied by companies like Aston Martin, Bentley and Jaguar Land Rover, to name just a few. 

Little is known about the Apricale, but Viritech is claiming performance to be in the realm of 820kW, and driving range is said to be in excess of 800 kilometres, which will put it in a pretty rarefied atmosphere amongst its contemporaries. 

The hypercar will employ a graphene composite pressure vessel to store its particularly volatile fuel source, which will also act as an integral component of the car’s presumed carbon monocoque structure. 

Aesthetically, the Apricale looks fierce, albeit a touch derivative and homogeneous in the hypercar space – low scuttle, mid-engine layout, masses of aero componentry – you get the picture. 

Viritech is also planning to sell the same hydrogen fuel cells that will power the Apricale to third parties in the automotive, marine and aeronautical sectors.

According to reports, Matt Faulks, co-founder of Viritech, decided against battery power for the  Apricale because lithium-ion battery packs are too heavy, and there are too many raw materials used in the manufacturing process of said batteries. 

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Wheels magazine

Subscribe to Wheels Magazine and save up to 44%
Get your monthly fix of news, reviews and stories on the greatest cars and minds in the automotive world.

Subscribe

 

NEWS

Bentley BEV 2025
News

Bentley’s first electric vehicle plans detailed

Winged B’s first-ever EV will be a crossover SUV

6 hours ago
James Robinson

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.