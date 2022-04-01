2024 Maserati Quattroporte: Next-gen flagship rendered

Snapshot Next-generation Quattroporte expected in the coming years

Likely to be offered in all-electric form only

2023 reveal on the cards; would follow next-generation GranTurismo The next-generation 2024 Maserati Quattroporte is expected to launch within the next three years with all-electric power. A new rendering by Theottle has imagined the redesigned flagship sedan ahead of its launch, previewing a ‘vertical’ look inspired by the new Grecale crossover and MC20 sportscar. Featuring a similar exterior design to the Grecale, revealed last week in both internal combustion and electric ‘Folgore’ form, the 2024 Quattroporte is likely to sport the traditional Maserati grille, refreshed headlights, trademark triple side air vents, and horizontal tail-lights. 6 A modern interior with a suite of new technology, including a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster and Android-based infotainment system with dual touchscreens, is also expected.

With the Italian luxury marque set to become electrified from 2025, ahead of plans to go EV-only in 2030, a plug-in hybrid version of the Quattroporte could also debut alongside the electric Folgore variant. According to Spanish website Motor.es, Maserati is reportedly also working on a five-door wagon version of the next-generation Quattroporte, dubbed Quattroporte SW – despite the name translating to English as ‘four-door’. While a new version of the smaller Ghibli is less certain, with Yahoo News reporting the slow-selling luxury sedan will soon end production, a seventh-generation Quattroporte is all but locked in. 6 Above: 2024 Maserati Grecale Folgore Speaking with the publication, Francesco Tonon, head of product planning at Maserati, said: "There is still a very clear demand for sport sedans, but we believe that we can serve customers even better by substituting the Ghibli and the Quattroporte with just one new car.

“We strongly believe that there is a future for the sedan, but probably not for two sedans. One will be enough to meet demand.” In October 2021, Automotive News reported parent company Stellantis will shift production of the Quattroporte between the Italian towns of Grugliasco and nearby Mirafiori. The relocated assembly line, situated near Turin, currently produces the Maserati Levante and the electric Fiat 500e. 6 Above: 2024 Maserati Grecale Folgore interior The Mirafiori plant is expected to produce a new electrified platform for the Maserati range, which is tipped to debut on the forthcoming Quattroporte, as part of a plan for the facility to become the group’s hotspot for electric vehicles in Italy.