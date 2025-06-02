Bentley has unveiled its most formidable SUV to date – the new Bentayga Speed.

Combining elite performance with dynamic agility, it eclipses its predecessors, including the W12-engined version, by introducing Bentley’s most powerful and engaging chassis yet. For the first time in a Bentayga, the chassis enables controlled, on-throttle slip, elevating the driving experience.

At the heart of the new Bentayga Speed is a refined 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, delivering an impressive 478 kW and 850 Nm of torque. This powerhouse accelerates the luxury SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, topping out at 310 km/h.

Enhanced SPORT mode and ESC Dynamic programming allow drivers to toggle between refined road control and corner-sliding capability befitting the vehicle’s aspiration as a performance SUV.

The V8 engine comes standard with a sports exhaust system, producing a throaty growl that matches the vehicle’s performance persona. For an even more visceral experience, the optional titanium Akrapovič exhaust amplifies the soundtrack, complemented by quad tailpipes for a bold rear aesthetic.

The Bentayga Speed’s dynamic nature is complemented by an array of performance-oriented features. SPORT mode benefits from 15 per cent stiffer suspension damping, sharper steering, and brake torque vectoring for agile turn-in and confident corner exit. Optional carbon ceramic brakes unlock ESC Dynamic mode, allowing drift angles and increased power delivery through corners. All-wheel steering enhances agility at low speeds and stability at higher ones, shrinking the turning circle while boosting confidence and control.

Design-wise, the Speed continues the performance theme via dark-tinted chrome, exclusive badging, and 22″ or optional 23″ alloy wheels in distinctive finishes emphasize its assertive stance. A striking black roof option – satin or gloss – adds to the powerful aesthetic.

Inside, a unique driver display, dark-tinted interior accents, embroidered emblems, and a Precision Diamond quilt pattern display the SUV’s luxurious yet sporty appeal. The new colour split design, using darker secondary hides, adds depth and contrast.

With its bespoke tuning and formidable V8, Bentley says its latest creation expands the capabilities of a luxury SUV – without sacrificing its reputation for comfort and refinement. No word as yet on an Australian debut.