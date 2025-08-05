Foton Australia has confirmed pricing and key specifications for the all-new hybrid Foton Tunland, a new entrant in the nation’s fiercely competitive Ute market.

Slated for first arrivals in the third quarter of 2025, the Tunland is aimed squarely at drivers who want the muscle and space of a larger workhorse with the efficiency and practicality of a traditional dual-cab.

Built from the ground up and drawing on Foton’s global truck-building pedigree, the brand says the Tunland combines commercial-grade toughness with SUV-like comfort. Powered by a 2.0-litre Aucan turbo-diesel engine matched to 48V mild-hybrid technology and a refined ZF 8-speed automatic, the new Ute delivers a balance of performance and efficiency while offering a braked towing capacity of up to 3,500kg.

Two model grades will be available – V7 and V9. The V7 prioritises durability and payload capacity for fleet and trade buyers, while the V9 raises refinement with multi-link rear suspension and a more comfort-oriented feature set. All models will come with a seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty.

The Tunland’s capabilities have been proven through extensive local testing on sealed and unsealed roads, steep inclines, and challenging off-road terrain. With 240mm of ground clearance, 28-degree approach and 26-degree departure angles, and a chassis with commercial DNA, it is designed for both weekday worksites and weekend adventures.

“The all-new TUNLAND hits the sweet spot — the goldilocks of Ute sizing. It blends toughness, space and technology into a package tuned specifically for Australian drivers,” said Glen Cooper, General Manager of Foton Australia.

Model line-up and pricing

V7-C 4×2 $39,990: Value-driven workhorse for fleets and trades, over 1,000kg payload. V7-C 4×4 $42,990: Adds four-wheel drive, rear diff lock, extra drive modes, and enhanced versatility. V9-L 4×4 $48,990: Multi-link rear suspension for improved ride comfort. V9-S 4×4 $54,990: Range-topper with front and rear diff locks, panoramic sunroof, and premium comfort features.

FOTON is building a rapidly expanding dealer network across all major states and territories in preparation for the Tunland’s launch.