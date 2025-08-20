GWM Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the Ora electric hatchback, which is now built in a former General Motors factory in Thailand that used to build the Holden Colorado. All 2026 GWM Ora models now use a new 57.7kWh LFP battery, the former mid-spec Ultra has been re-added to the lineup and new equipment is now standard across the range.
Priced from an unchanged $35,990 drive away, the 2026 GWM Ora Lux and limited edition Ultra can now deliver a WLTP-rated range of 400km, which is 90km more than the previous Ora Standard Range, and only 20km less than the former Extended Range model.
The new 57.7kWh battery was developed in-house by GWM and replaced the former 48kWh Standard Range and larger 62kWh Extended Range batteries.
Range-wide changes include new live services capability with scheduled charging support, vehicle-to-load functionality (V2L) at up to 6kW, a heat pump air-conditioning system and a USB-C charging port.
All Ora models use a 125kW/250Nm front electric motor, which gives it a claimed 9.0-second 0-100km/h time. GWM is yet to announce charging specs, though the pre-updated model could charge at up to 80kW for a 10 to 80 per cent charge time of around 50 minutes.
2026 GWM Ora pricing (drive away)
|Lux
|$35,990
|Ultra limited edition
|$37,990
|GT
|$38,990
GWM Ora Lux standard features:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic dusk-sensing LED lighting
- Rear privacy glass
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Single-zone automatic climate control
- Synthetic leather steering wheel
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Six-way driver/four-way front passenger electric seat adjustment
- 10.25-inch digital driver’s display
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- AM/FM radio
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- GWM Connected Services
- 7x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection detection
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
- Traffic jam assist
- Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
- Traffic sign recognition
- Driver attention monitoring
- Rear collision warning
- 360-degree camera
- Rear parking sensors
Ora Ultra model adds:
- Front parking sensors
- Hands-free electric tailgate
- Panoramic roof
- Memory for the driver’s seat
- Automatic parking
- Auto-folding mirrors
- Heated, ventilated and massaging front seats
- Heated steering wheel
Ora GT model adds over Ultra:
- Sportier exterior styling
- GT 18-inch wheels
- Red brake callipers
- Launch control
The updated Ora range is now in local GWM dealerships, with deliveries to commence soon.
