GWM Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the Ora electric hatchback, which is now built in a former General Motors factory in Thailand that used to build the Holden Colorado. All 2026 GWM Ora models now use a new 57.7kWh LFP battery, the former mid-spec Ultra has been re-added to the lineup and new equipment is now standard across the range.

Priced from an unchanged $35,990 drive away, the 2026 GWM Ora Lux and limited edition Ultra can now deliver a WLTP-rated range of 400km, which is 90km more than the previous Ora Standard Range, and only 20km less than the former Extended Range model.

The new 57.7kWh battery was developed in-house by GWM and replaced the former 48kWh Standard Range and larger 62kWh Extended Range batteries.

Range-wide changes include new live services capability with scheduled charging support, vehicle-to-load functionality (V2L) at up to 6kW, a heat pump air-conditioning system and a USB-C charging port.

All Ora models use a 125kW/250Nm front electric motor, which gives it a claimed 9.0-second 0-100km/h time. GWM is yet to announce charging specs, though the pre-updated model could charge at up to 80kW for a 10 to 80 per cent charge time of around 50 minutes.

2026 GWM Ora pricing (drive away)

Lux $35,990 Ultra limited edition $37,990 GT $38,990

GWM Ora Lux standard features:

18-inch alloy wheels

Automatic dusk-sensing LED lighting

Rear privacy glass

Keyless entry with push button start

Single-zone automatic climate control

Synthetic leather steering wheel

Synthetic leather upholstery

Six-way driver/four-way front passenger electric seat adjustment

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

10.25-inch touchscreen

AM/FM radio

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

GWM Connected Services

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection detection

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Traffic jam assist

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Traffic sign recognition

Driver attention monitoring

Rear collision warning

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Ora Ultra model adds:

Front parking sensors

Hands-free electric tailgate

Panoramic roof

Memory for the driver’s seat

Automatic parking

Auto-folding mirrors

Heated, ventilated and massaging front seats

Heated steering wheel

Ora GT model adds over Ultra:

Sportier exterior styling

GT 18-inch wheels

Red brake callipers

Launch control

The updated Ora range is now in local GWM dealerships, with deliveries to commence soon.