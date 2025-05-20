Mitsubishi Motors Australia has officially announced pricing and specifications for the upgraded 2025 Outlander ICE range, set to go on sale nationwide from June 2025.

A major focus of the upgrade to the medium SUV is the recalibrated chassis and steering, the result of a collaborative effort between Mitsubishi’s Australian R&D team and its global engineering centre. Led by Tony Dorrington, Mitsubishi says its local team refined the ride and handling balance for Australian conditions, with the improved suspension, EPS tuning, and new Bridgestone summer tyres delivering a more composed and responsive drive.

Front and rear shock absorbers were re-tuned for enhanced bump and rebound control, complemented by a revised front anti-roll bar and steering map. These enhancements, now adopted globally, are matched by new measures to reduce noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), including 18 structural modifications and the addition of a transmission tunnel isolator.

Mitsubishi’s partnership with Yamaha yields two premium audio systems: Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium and the range-topping Ultimate in the EXCEED TOURER. The systems offer enhanced in-cabin audio through advanced digital processing, up to 1,650 watts of power, and strategic speaker placement.

The exterior has been refined with updated bumpers, new lighting elements, and revised 18- and 20-inch alloy wheels, depending on trim. LED rear turn signals and smoked tail-lamp lenses offer a sleek new finish.

Inside, the cabin sees ergonomic and material upgrades including repositioned cupholders, expanded central storage, extended rear seat padding, and ventilated front seats from the EXCEED grade upward. New touch-sensitive LED lighting and ornate interior stitching further elevate the interior experience.

Debuting in the Outlander lineup is Mitsubishi Connect, available from LS grade upwards. It includes a suite of remote access and safety features such as SOS assistance, geo-fencing, speed alerts, and remote climate control.

Technology has been elevated with a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen and matching digital instrument cluster across all trims. Wireless Apple CarPlay remains standard, with wireless Android Auto introduced for the first time. Multiple USB-C outlets are included for all rows.

Safety tech has also expanded with additions like a Driver Monitoring System, camera-linked rear auto braking, enhanced blind spot intervention, and an updated 360-degree camera system.

The 2025 Outlander continues with the trusted 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 135kW and 244Nm, mated to a CVT. Front-wheel drive is standard on lower trims, while Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) is available across the range and standard on upper models.

Mitsubishi backs the Outlander with its 10/10 Diamond Advantage – 10-year warranty and 10 years of capped-price servicing – with up to four years of complimentary roadside assistance for eligible customers.

Pricing

Outlander ES 5-seat FWD $39,990 Outlander ES 5-seat AWD $42,490 Outlander LS 5+2 FWD $43,290 Outlander LS 5+2 AWD $45,790 Outlander ASPIRE 5+2 FWD $47,790 Outlander ASPIRE 5+2 AWD $50,290 Outlander EXCEED 5-seat AWD $55,140 Outlander EXCEED TOURER 5-seat AWD $57,990

Mitsubishi Outlander ES model

Updated front and rear bumper designs (ES-specific)

18” alloy wheel design – silver paint

Black cloth upholstery

8-speaker system – Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium

12.3-inch IVI with in-built navigation

Outlander LS adds:

18” alloy wheel – machined finish with black paint

Updated front and rear bumper designs (LS, ASPIRE)

Mitsubishi Connect

Emergency Call System (E-call)

USB x 2 power socket in rear console Type-C 3.0A

Aspire adds:

Alloy wheels 20”x 8” – machined, two-tone finish

Black Granlux® artificial leather (ASPIRE)

Mi-Pilot – Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Jam Assist

Heated Steering Wheel

Exceed adds:

Updated front and rear bumper designs with painted lower skirts (EXCEED, EXCEED TOURER)

Full-size alloy spare wheel

Choice of black or grey quilted leather upholstery

Ventilated and heated front seats

Aluminium pedals – accelerator, brake and footrest

Frameless interior rear-view mirror with digital monitor

Outside rear-view mirrors with memory and reverse auto tilt

Front door foot lamps

Rear cargo floor box with lid

Five-seat layout

Exceed Tourer adds: