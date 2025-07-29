Suzuki Australia has launched the All-New Fronx Hybrid, a budget compact SUV taking on the likes of the Chery Tiggo 4, MG ZS and and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It marks the brand’s first new nameplate in over a decade. Blending a sleek coupe-like silhouette with a mild hybrid powertrain, the Fronx is a significant development in Suzuki’s SUV story.
Set to arrive in Australian showrooms from September 1, the Fronx Hybrid is now available for pre-order, priced at $28,990 RRP plus on-road costs. Offered only in a top-grade automatic variant, the Indian-built model brings sporty design, premium tech, and compelling value to the light SUV segment.
At the heart of the Fronx is a 1.5L Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki (SHVS) engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Its mild-hybrid setup includes an integrated starter generator for smooth electric assistance of the petrol engine and stop-start functionality, achieving fuel efficiency of just 4.9L/100km. Drivers can also activate Sports Mode for sharper throttle response and enhanced performance.
Inside, the Fronx Hybrid delivers a refined cabin experience with accented leather seats, heated front seats, a 9-inch infotainment unit, wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an innovative Heads-Up Display projecting key driving data directly into the driver’s line of sight.
Safety systems include Dual Sensor Brake Support II, Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360-degree camera, Lane Keep Assist, and Traffic Sign Recognition.
The Fronx has already proven a global hit, with over 229,000 units sold across 52 countries since launch. It has claimed titles like India’s Subcompact SUV of the Year, and was a 2024 World Car Awards finalist.
Available in a range of vibrant colours, including several two-tone options, the Fronx Hybrid combines smart tech, strong design, and the reputation for reliability Suzuki has built its name on.
Features
- 1.5L DualJet Hybrid Engine
- 6 Speed Automatic
- 16” Polished Alloys
- Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- 360-degree view camera
- Electric Parking Brake
- 9” Audio Infotainment Unit
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Wireless Charger
- 4 x Speakers
- 2 x Tweeters
- Heated Front Seats
- Centre Console Armrest
- Accented Leather Seats
- LED Headlamps
- Leather, Tilt & Telescopic Steering
- Keyless Entry & Push Start
- Climate Control A/C
- Sports Mode
- Shark Fin Antenna
Safety
- Dual Sensor Brake Support II (DSBS-II)
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Weaving Alert
- High-Beam Assist
Colour options
- Splendid Sliver Pearl Metallic + Bluish Black Pearl (two-tone)
- Opulent Red Pearl Metallic + Bluish Black Pearl (two-tone)
- Lucent Orange Pearl Metallic + Bluish Black Pearl (two-tone)
- Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic
- Bluish Black Pearl
- Grandeur Grey Pearl Metallic
- Arctic White Pearl