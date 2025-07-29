Suzuki Australia has launched the All-New Fronx Hybrid, a budget compact SUV taking on the likes of the Chery Tiggo 4, MG ZS and and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It marks the brand’s first new nameplate in over a decade. Blending a sleek coupe-like silhouette with a mild hybrid powertrain, the Fronx is a significant development in Suzuki’s SUV story.

Set to arrive in Australian showrooms from September 1, the Fronx Hybrid is now available for pre-order, priced at $28,990 RRP plus on-road costs. Offered only in a top-grade automatic variant, the Indian-built model brings sporty design, premium tech, and compelling value to the light SUV segment.

At the heart of the Fronx is a 1.5L Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki (SHVS) engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Its mild-hybrid setup includes an integrated starter generator for smooth electric assistance of the petrol engine and stop-start functionality, achieving fuel efficiency of just 4.9L/100km. Drivers can also activate Sports Mode for sharper throttle response and enhanced performance.

Inside, the Fronx Hybrid delivers a refined cabin experience with accented leather seats, heated front seats, a 9-inch infotainment unit, wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an innovative Heads-Up Display projecting key driving data directly into the driver’s line of sight.

Safety systems include Dual Sensor Brake Support II, Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360-degree camera, Lane Keep Assist, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

The Fronx has already proven a global hit, with over 229,000 units sold across 52 countries since launch. It has claimed titles like India’s Subcompact SUV of the Year, and was a 2024 World Car Awards finalist.

Available in a range of vibrant colours, including several two-tone options, the Fronx Hybrid combines smart tech, strong design, and the reputation for reliability Suzuki has built its name on.

Features

1.5L DualJet Hybrid Engine

6 Speed Automatic

16” Polished Alloys

Heads-Up Display (HUD)

360-degree view camera

Electric Parking Brake

9” Audio Infotainment Unit

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Wireless Charger

4 x Speakers

2 x Tweeters

Heated Front Seats

Centre Console Armrest

Accented Leather Seats

LED Headlamps

Leather, Tilt & Telescopic Steering

Keyless Entry & Push Start

Climate Control A/C

Sports Mode

Shark Fin Antenna

Safety

Dual Sensor Brake Support II (DSBS-II)

Front and Rear Parking Sensors

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist

Lane Departure Warning

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Traffic Sign Recognition

Blind Spot Monitor

Weaving Alert

High-Beam Assist

Colour options