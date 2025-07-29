Suzuki Australia has launched the All-New Fronx Hybrid, a budget compact SUV taking on the likes of the Chery Tiggo 4, MG ZS and and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It marks the brand’s first new nameplate in over a decade. Blending a sleek coupe-like silhouette with a mild hybrid powertrain, the Fronx is a significant development in Suzuki’s SUV story.

Set to arrive in Australian showrooms from September 1, the Fronx Hybrid is now available for pre-order, priced at $28,990 RRP plus on-road costs. Offered only in a top-grade automatic variant, the Indian-built model brings sporty design, premium tech, and compelling value to the light SUV segment.

At the heart of the Fronx is a 1.5L Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki (SHVS) engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Its mild-hybrid setup includes an integrated starter generator for smooth electric assistance of the petrol engine and stop-start functionality, achieving fuel efficiency of just 4.9L/100km. Drivers can also activate Sports Mode for sharper throttle response and enhanced performance.

Inside, the Fronx Hybrid delivers a refined cabin experience with accented leather seats, heated front seats, a 9-inch infotainment unit, wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an innovative Heads-Up Display projecting key driving data directly into the driver’s line of sight.

Safety systems include Dual Sensor Brake Support II, Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360-degree camera, Lane Keep Assist, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

The Fronx has already proven a global hit, with over 229,000 units sold across 52 countries since launch. It has claimed titles like India’s Subcompact SUV of the Year, and was a 2024 World Car Awards finalist.

Available in a range of vibrant colours, including several two-tone options, the Fronx Hybrid combines smart tech, strong design, and the reputation for reliability Suzuki has built its name on.

Features

  • 1.5L DualJet Hybrid Engine
  • 6 Speed Automatic
  • 16” Polished Alloys
  • Heads-Up Display (HUD)
  • 360-degree view camera
  • Electric Parking Brake
  • 9” Audio Infotainment Unit
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Wireless Charger
  • 4 x Speakers
  • 2 x Tweeters
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Centre Console Armrest
  • Accented Leather Seats
  • LED Headlamps
  • Leather, Tilt & Telescopic Steering
  • Keyless Entry & Push Start
  • Climate Control A/C
  • Sports Mode
  • Shark Fin Antenna

Safety

  • Dual Sensor Brake Support II (DSBS-II)
  • Front and Rear Parking Sensors
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Traffic Sign Recognition
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Weaving Alert
  • High-Beam Assist

Colour options

  • Splendid Sliver Pearl Metallic + Bluish Black Pearl (two-tone)
  • Opulent Red Pearl Metallic + Bluish Black Pearl (two-tone)
  • Lucent Orange Pearl Metallic + Bluish Black Pearl (two-tone)
  • Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bluish Black Pearl
  • Grandeur Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic White Pearl