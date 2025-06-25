New Suzuki hybrid and electric small SUVs have been confirmed for an Australian release with the new-to-Australia Fronx, updated Vitara and new electric e Vitara set to launch locally.

While the Fronx is expected this coming September, and the Vitara and e Vitara early in 2026, the brand’s new models will introduce new hybrid and electric drivetrains to Australian Suzukis for the first time.

e Vitara

The brand’s first electric vehicle (EV) will go on sale in the first quarter of 2026, with the new e Vitara featuring the new ‘Heartect-e’ platform developed with Toyota and Daihatsu, designed specifically for EVs. Globally, the e Vitara is available with two LFP battery options: a 49kWh unit with 344km of WLTP range and a larger 61kWh version for 400km of range.

Unlike a lot of electric small SUVs, the e Vitara offers both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive drivetrain options, with the front-drive model making 106kW of power and the all-wheel drive model upping that to 135kW.

The e Vitara measures 4275mm long, 1800mm wide, 1635mm tall and rides on a 2700mm-long wheelbase, making it identical in length to a Mazda CX-3, though 20mm narrower, 100mm taller and using a 130mm longer wheelbase.

Fronx

Set to launch locally on September 1st, the Fronx is a new small SUV to Australia that’s been in production in India since 2023. The Fronx name is derived from “Frontier Crossover”, and its exterior styling is decidedly coupe-like with its sloping roofline.

Using the same platform as the Baleno small car that’s no longer sold locally, the Fronx will be available in Australia with a 74kW/135Nm 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Available features on the Fronx globally include LED exterior lighting, a head-up display, leather-like upholstery, a 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring, a wireless phone charger, heated front seats, rear USB ports and a dual-level boot floor.

The Japanese-spec Fronx is also fitted with safety features such as six airbags, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assistance, auto high beam, speed sign recognition, a 360-degree and low-speed front and rear braking.

Vitara Hybrid

Launching in the first quarter of 2026, the updated Vitara Hybrid small SUV will introduce hybrid power to the Vitara nameplate for the first time in Australia. It’s not yet known which drivetrains the Vitara will offer locally, but in Europe, two are available: a mild-hybrid version of the Vitara’s current 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and a new 1.5-litre full-hybrid system, both optionally available with all-wheel drive.

In the UK, the 1.5-litre engine makes 75kW/138Nm, with the electric motor contributing another 25kW/60Nm. A six-speed automated manual transmission is standard and for combined fuel consumption, it’s rated at 5L/100km on the WLTP cycle.

Meanwhile, the mild-hybrid 1.4L turbo makes 96kW of power and uses 5.3L/100km on the WLTP cycle – down 7kW and 0.6L/100km on the Australian-spec Vitara Turbo, though local specifications are yet to be announced.

The Suzuki hybrid and electric models will go on sale in Australia gradually from the third quarter of 2025, with the Fronx launching on September 1 and the updated Vitara and e Vitara due first quarter of 2026.