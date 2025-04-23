Selling almost 60,000 units in Australia in 2024 and with its 2025 numbers already up 13.8 per cent over this time last year, the current-generation Toyota RAV4 has been a big success for its maker. Despite its potential wait list and the fact many rivals offer newer models, the RAV4 still does big sales numbers and it’s clear to see why: it’s an excellent all-rounder that’s also very fuel efficient.



What will the new Toyota RAV4 look like?

Like the current Camry, which is a heavily revised version of the old model, we expect the body of the new RAV4 to largely stay the same as the current shape car and use the same ‘TNGA-K’ platform as well. While the front and rear ends will likely be different and use the brand’s latest design language, the general shape will be largely identical with unchanged window shapes to avoid spending big money.

Spy shots of the new Toyota RAV4 were captured late in 2024

As with the new Camry, the new RAV4’s interior will be given a thorough work-over with new tech,

higher quality materials and more equipment. We could see a larger touchscreen fitted, as well as

more leather trim around the cabin. Given that its size won’t increase, there likely won’t be more

space on offer but given that the current model is one of the most practical in the mid-size SUV

segment, that’s unlikely to be an issue.

Given the need for the new RAV4 to be a five-star safety-rated car, we also expect the brand’s

latest ‘Safety Sense 3.0’ or newer to be fitted across the range with new features like active driver

monitoring, as well as a front central airbag.



The current model Toyota RAV4

What will power the new Toyota RAV4?

As with the current model, which became a hybrid-only line-up locally in 2024, it’s expected that the

new RAV4 will follow suit – in Australia, at least. The new Camry upgraded to the brand’s latest fifth-generation hybrid when it launched with newer battery tech, a move that we expect the RAV4 to follow. Both front- and all-wheel drive variants will be offered again.

But judging from public comments made by the brand’s local arm, we could also see the plug-in

hybrid RAV4 offered locally for the first time as well. Toyota has offered a powerful 224kW RAV4

PHEV overseas for this generation, but Australia’s slow-until-now PHEV uptake meant that it missed

the boat. Thanks to new emissions regulations and advancements in battery tech for more than

100km of electric driving range, the RAV4 PHEV could be sold locally for the first time.



How much will the new Toyota RAV4 cost?

Of course, pricing and specifications for the new RAV4 are yet to be revealed but given the price

increases with the latest Camry when it launched, we can expect a reasonable increase to the current model’s $42,260 plus on-road costs price, marking a dramatic increase to when the current shape launched here in 2019 priced from just $30,990 +ORC.

Given the likely inclusion of a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the current model’s top-spec Edge’s $58,360 +ORC asking price is also likely to increase. Could we see the first $70,000+ RAV4 in Australia? Potentially.



When will the new Toyota RAV4 debut?

While Toyota is yet to confirm a debut for the new RAV4, we’re likely to see it for the first time in the

second half of 2025, pointing to an Australian release date sometime in 2026.

Given the continued popularity of the current model and incoming emissions regulations, Toyota

Australia will want to get it here as soon as possible to continue sales momentum and help.

Meanwhile, plenty of excited online car sites are using AI programs to take a stab at what the new RAV4 will look like, including this effort from Youtube site MVP Auto below.

