Aston Martin has revealed a new version of its DBX super SUV called the DBX S, which has raised power, reduced weight and made it even faster than the standard DBX. Now making a massive 535kW of power and 900Nm of torque, the crossover SUV is capable of a 3.3 second 0-100km/h sprint time and a top speed of 310km/h, making it one of the fastest SUVs in the world.

Centre of the DBX S is an upgraded 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 engine used in cars like the Vantage sports coupe making 535kW and 900Nm – 15kW more than the DBX 707 currently on sale thanks to a larger compressor wheel and internal improvements, according to Aston Martin – again mated to a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission sending power to all four wheels.

Aston Martin has upgraded the exhaust system of the DBX S for a louder noise, while its transmission has also seen adjustments with adjusted change up points to reflect its extended rev range, while downshifts in sport and sport+ modes are reportedly even more aggressive.

In addition to the added performance, the DBX S has also seen a weight reduction of up to 47kg over the DBX 707 to 2140kg thanks to a new carbon fibre roof that saves 18kg alone and reduces the centre of gravity to improve stability and agility. Magnesium wheels are now optionally available for the first time on any SUV in the world, saving a further 19kg of unsprung mass and delivering an improvement in ride and handling.

The steering ratio of the DBX S has been made faster by four per cent to improve the car’s agility and

reducing the turning circle to 12.0 metres, while the DBX S uses the same improved suite of suspension introduced to the DBX 707 in 2024 with the brand boosting that even at the limit, the electronic roll control means that it rolls no more than 1.5 degrees. Rear 420mm front/390mm carbon ceramic brakes give impressive braking performance, according to Aston Martin.

On the outside of the DBX S are a new black grille, splitter and diffuser, sills with up-turned air splitters at the side and new vertically stacked quad exhausts at the rear. The rear bumper and diffuser have been redesigned and, like the front grille and side mirror caps, can be specified in carbon fibre to save a further 7kg of weight.

The interior of the DBX S displays a bespoke ’S’ theme with a new herringbone design on the seats, which is extended to the headliner if the carbon roof is chosen. The DBX S is trimmed with suede on the seats, centre console, lower instrument panels and upper trim to show off the sporting credentials, while semi-aniline leather is fitted to high wear such as the seat bolsters.

Aston Martin is yet to reveal when the DBX S will launch locally, but European deliveries commence in late 2025 so Australian deliveries are likely for the first half of 2026.