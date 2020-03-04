‘Q’ is Aston Martin’s customisation service, but Q has now built an entire car – the Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

Upon its reveal, Aston boss Andy Palmer called the Speedster the brand’s “most exciting special model.”

“The V12 Speedster is an incredible demonstration of the breadth of capability and determination from the ‘Q by Aston Martin’ team, who have worked tirelessly to create this stunning, two-seat sports car aimed at our most demanding and enthusiastic customers.”

Those enthusiastic customers will be treated to uninterrupted auditory access to the 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 (coupled to a ZF 8-speed automatic) as it makes 522kW and 753Nm, peaking on the way to 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds. Aston Martin claims it’ll then go on to hit a top of 300km/h.

The two-seater was inspired by both Aston’s racing history, and by aeronautical design. The livery seen at its launch is called the F/A-18.

On top a bonded aluminium chassis architecture, the body is constructed “almost entirely” from carbon fibre, taking elements from Aston Martin’s design language and blending them into a unique style.

Aston Martin Lagonda’s design chief Miles Nurnberger says it’s part of the “forward-looking” imagery Aston’s cars have taken on since DB11 was introduced.

“There’s clear lineage from the 1959 Le Mans winning DBR1 to our Centenary celebratory CC100 Speedster Concept in 2013.

“There is also a bit of 1953 DB3S in the mid-section, so it really is our latest incarnation of the Speedster concept. It’s also inspired by fighter jets as much as it is by our history.”

Aston’s engineering chief Matt Becker calls the V12 Speedster the purest driving experience Aston Martin offers.

“For raw, driving thrills the V12 Speedster is unparalleled, the fully open element of the car adding a new dimension to the experience,” says the former Lotus chassis engineer.

“It engages on every level, delivering a precise, involving driving experience, with agility and poise backed by abundant power from Aston Martin’s twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12.

“Driving doesn’t get any purer than this.”

Customers who’ve paid the £765,000+ base price (plus customisation costs, of course) will start to receive their V12 Speedsters in early 2021.