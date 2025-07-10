The Aston Martin Vantage S has been revealed as an even higher-performance version of the Vantage sports coupe. Now making 500kW of power, the Vantage S has also been given a number of performance upgrades to make it even faster than before, including suspension changes for greater driving feel.

The first part of the S transformation is an uprated version of the Vantage’s AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, making 500kW of power (+11kW) and 800Nm of torque (identical to the standard Vantage, but over a wider spread of rev range).

Like the standard Vantage, the S uses an eight-speed automatic transmission and hits 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds (0.1 seconds quicker than the standard car) with the same top speed of 326km/h.

Aside from the engine, the Aston Martin Vantage S has also been given significant chassis upgrades to make it quicker point-to-point. Retuned front dampers have reportedly added better front-end steering feel, with revised rear suspension tuning giving better low speed ride quality.

The rear subframe is now mounted directly to the chassis for extra stiffness, while the steering directness has also been enhanced for greater feedback for the driver. The throttle pedal has been recalibrated for better feel, while camber, toe and caster settings have all been finessed to enhance the front-end’s mechanical grip when the car is under load, making it even faster through bends.

The final part of the S transformation is updated exterior and interior styling, with a new front bumper air dam and venturi vanes, which combined with under-body changes and a larger rear spoiler, add a claimed 67kg of downforce at the Vantage S’s top speed.

Other exterior changes include two bonnet blades in either gloss black or carbon fibre, hand-made forged brass S badges with red detailing on the front guards and bootlid and red trim on the front spoiler and rear diffuser, as well as optional new 21-inch alloy wheels with black and red detailing.

Inside the Vantage S is the same red and black theme as the exterior, with black leather and suede trims accompanied with red detailing such as the S badging and stitching. Buyers can also choose an optional silver or red knurled metal drive mode selector.

The Aston Martin Vantage S will likely land in Australia sometime in 2026, with pricing likely to be higher than the regular Vantage’s $410,000 plus on-road costs figure.