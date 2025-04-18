Audi Australia has launched the facelifted Audi A3 and S3 range into local showrooms. Armed with styling, technological and drivetrain upgrades, the new A3 and S3 are priced from $54,800 and $78,800 plus on-road costs respectively. Both are available in Audi showrooms now.

As with the pre-updated A3, there are both regular A3 and hot S3 models available – with the high-performance RS3 due later in the year. The A3 is now offered solely with the ’35 TFSI’ drivetrain: a turbocharged mild-hybrid 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 110kW of power and 250Nm of torque. The A3 35 TFSI hits 100km/h in 8.1 seconds and uses 5.3L/100km of fuel on a combined cycle.

The former A3 40 TFSI is no longer available.

The S3 above the A3 uses the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine as before, though its outputs have increased to 245kW of power and 420Nm of torque – increases of 17kW and 20Nm. It sprints to 100km/h in just 4.7 seconds and its fuel consumption is rated at 7.8-7.9L/100km (sedan-hatchback). All models are mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the A3 is front-wheel drive and the S3, all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment on the A3 35 TFSI includes 18-inch alloy wheels, heated/auto-folding mirrors, cloth and synthetic leather upholstery, sports front seats with heating, an electric driver’s seat, tri-zone climate control, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with live services, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, DAB+ digital radio, a 10-speaker sound system and a full suite of active safety tech including AEB, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Aside from extra power, sports suspension and all-wheel drive, the S3 further adds 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive dampers, Matrix adaptive high beam, aluminium-look mirror housings, Nappa leather upholstery, colour ambient lighting and a 680W 15-speaker Sonos sound system.

There are option packages available for both the A3 and S3, including the A3’s $2000 Style Package with black 18-inch wheels, black exterior trims, privacy glass and colour ambient lighting. The S3 is available with the $1450 Launch Edition Package with 19-inch wheels, carbon inlays, black tailpipes and exterior styling details and privacy glass and also the $3300 Premium Plus Package with auto-dimming mirrors, memory functionality for the driver’s seat, a head-up display and sunroof.

Also available are individual options such as $900-$1850 premium paint, a $9900 Akrapovic sports exhaust system for the S3, a $660-$850 electric bootlid (Sportback), a $2000-$2600 sunroof, $635-$825 rear privacy glass, $550 aluminium roof rails (Sportback), $1100 full leather trim for the 35 TFSI variants and $710 carbon inlays for the S3.

2025 Audi A3 and S3 pricing (plus on-road costs):

A3 Sportback 35 TFSI $54,800 A3 sedan 35 TFSI $57,800 S3 Sportback $78,800 S3 sedan $81,800

The facelifted Audi A3 and S3 range is now on sale in Australia.