Audi prices new A5 and S5 mid-sizers for Australia

Audi Australia has announced initial details for the new A5 and S5 sedan and wagon, which replaces the A4 in the brand’s line-up, ahead of their arrival later this year.

Priced from $79,900 plus on-road costs, just a single variant of the A5 range will be offered at launch initially, and only in a liftback (called sedan by Audi) bodystyle with the S5 sedan and wagon sitting above it.

The former A5 coupe and convertible are no longer offered globally.

The A5 uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 150kW of power, while the S5 upgrades that to a larger 3.0-litre turbo V6 making 270kW/550Nm.

Both use a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the S5 benefits from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system (MHEV Plus) that’s can drive the car on electric power alone, at low speeds, for short distances.