Audi prices new A5 and S5 mid-sizers for Australia

Initial Australian details of the A4-replacing Audi A5 have been announced, with both the A5 and hot S5 to be offered locally.

Jake Williams
Audi Australia has announced initial details for the new A5 and S5 sedan and wagon, which replaces the A4 in the brand’s line-up, ahead of their arrival later this year.

Priced from $79,900 plus on-road costs, just a single variant of the A5 range will be offered at launch initially, and only in a liftback (called sedan by Audi) bodystyle with the S5 sedan and wagon sitting above it.

The former A5 coupe and convertible are no longer offered globally.

The A5 uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 150kW of power, while the S5 upgrades that to a larger 3.0-litre turbo V6 making 270kW/550Nm.

Both use a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the S5 benefits from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system (MHEV Plus) that’s can drive the car on electric power alone, at low speeds, for short distances.

Pricing for the S5 is yet to be announced, though Audi Australia has confirmed that special ‘edition one’ variants of both the liftback and wagon will be offered with black trim pieces and unique interior and exterior details.

That’s on top of other available features such as a 20-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system with speakers in the front headrests, a head-up display, Matrix LED headlights, OLED tail-lights, a panoramic sunroof with electrochromatic glass instead of a sunshade and the brand’s latest ‘Digital Stage’ MMI infotainment system, incorporating a 14.5-inch touchscreen and an 11.9-inch digital driver’s display with wireless smartphone mirroring, digital radio and sat-nav.

Overseas, a 110kW version of the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, as well as a 150kW 2.0-litre turbo-diesel, are offered but are yet to be announced for Australia.

Deliveries of the new Audi A5 and S5 will commence later in 2025, with full local details yet to be announced.

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

