Motorists are being cautioned against a viral ‘parking hack’ that could result in a hefty fine — or even criminal charges – if caught.

A growing number of Australian drivers are boasting online about removing chalk marks from their tyres with water to avoid time-limit parking fines. These chalk lines, placed by council officers, help enforce parking durations. If a vehicle remains in the same position beyond the posted limit and the chalk is still visible, a fine may follow.

However, legal experts are warning that tampering with these marks isn’t a clever loophole – it could actually be considered interfering with official enforcement tools, which is against the law.

“Removing chalk off a tyre could be seen as attempting to pervert the course of justice,” Astor Legal’s Avinash Singh told 9News. “This is because the removal of chalk would hinder a parking ranger from carrying out their duties and prevent them from issuing a fine.”

The buzz around the issue picked up after videos surfaced on social media showing drivers removing chalk with tissues, by spraying the marks with water bottles, or even repositioning the car slightly to hide it. Some celebrated their success at dodging fines – but lawyers and councils aren’t amused.

In New South Wales, deliberately interfering with parking enforcement processes can attract a $750 fine, while in Victoria, the offence can carry a penalty of up to $1800.

In Victoria, penalties can reach $1849 under local laws that prohibit interfering with parking enforcement, while in Queensland fines vary depending on the council, but drivers risk being charged with wilfully obstructing a local law officer, with penalties up to $3,096 in some cases.

In South Australia, tampering with markings or enforcement tools may breach council by-laws, with penalties up to $2500. According to Yahoo News, Section 174AB of the Road Traffic Act 1961 in SA makes it an offence to remove a parking inspector’s chalk from a vehicle with a maximum fine of $750 if taken to court.

While there’s no specific national law against wiping off chalk, each state has regulations about obstructing council officers. Authorities are now reminding drivers that it’s safer – and ultimately cheaper – to follow parking limits rather than risk criminal charges for minor infringements.

In short, what might seem like a harmless trick could land you with a serious penalty.

As one local council put it: “We encourage people to do the right thing – and avoid unnecessary fines or legal trouble.”