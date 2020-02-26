The worsening coronavirus pandemic could threaten the Australian Grand Prix, with industry and health experts warning that an event cancellation needs to be considered.

Currently both Formula 1 and the Victorian State Government support the March 15 event proceeding as planned, but if the global health threat worsens, this stance could change.

Globally, cases for the COVID-19 virus have been worsening, with Europe, where many F1 teams are based, now being heavily affected.

Health experts from around the world now predict a global pandemic could be declared, while this week Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the Government would activate a pandemic plan in preparation.

This doesn’t mean a pandemic has been declared in Australia just yet, but does mean the Government is prepared to do so should more cases arise, with preparations under way to establish fever clinics, aged-care home lockdowns and increased medical stockpiles.

More than 80,000 people in 50 countries have been infected with the coronavirus, with nearly 2800 deaths.

University of Queensland professor Ian Mackay told The Australian that it was unrealistic to expect COVID-19 to be contained.

“We’re likely to have the virus become what we call an endemic virus, or a virus that’s just with us for life,” he said.

“We already have four of these coronaviruses, mostly causing colds. We get them every year. They peak during winter but they still move around between us during the rest of the year as well. So it’s likely this might become one of those.”

The coronavirus has earned a reputation for its ability to spread rapidly, prompting quarantining worldwide.

There have been 322 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in northern Italy, with 12 deaths recorded as of earlier this week.

Two Formula 1 teams –Ferrari and Alpha Tauri (nee Toro Rosso) – are located near the outbreak.

Engine supplier Honda is keeping key personnel in Europe at the conclusion of Formula 1’s pre-season testing, instead of sending them home to Japan, where all schools have been closed and confirmed cases tally in excess of 200.

Formula 1’s chief executive Chase Carey remained confident the first three rounds of the championship would go ahead as planned.

“We’re heading to Melbourne, heading to Bahrain and heading to Hanoi,” he told reporters.

Construction of the Albert Park grand prix circuit has been under way for the past month, ahead of the Australian Grand Prix’ 25th running since moving from Adelaide.

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula said yesterday the Australian Grand Prix – which was attended by an estimated 324,100 people last year – would go ahead on March 15.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, Andrew Westacott, said that any decision to cancel the event would be made by the Government.

“We take guidance from the chief medical officers in Australia and ultimately from government,” he told reporters. “Government and health officers will look at things medically and economically and assess risk.”

The Victorian Government invests a significant amount of money in the Australian Grand Prix - $60.2 million last year.

Felicia Mariani, the chief executive of the Victorian Tourism Industry Council, warned that the possibility of an event cancellation needed to be considered.

“The decisions around travel restrictions and how that might affect the conduct of the Australian Grand Prix will be made by government and health officials with the safety of the nation at its core,” she told The Guardian.

“We hope it will not come to cancellation, but the industry will need to be prepared for this, should it occur.”

Speaking to 3AW, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton said “we have to keep all options open” in relation to an event cancellation, while also downplaying any concerns that the grand prix could be called off. He also told reporters it was “very likely” that a pandemic would be declared.

“If it’s a very mild pandemic, like the 2009 flu pandemic, then you don’t need really significant action,” he added.

“But if it’s severe and we need to do absolutely everything possible to reduce the peak, reduce the number of cases, then we have to keep all options open.

“I think we keep it under review but these huge events are planned for months and months in advance and I think it would take some extraordinary activity of the coronavirus in Australia to cancel something like this at this stage.

“I think it’s almost certain to go ahead. It’s a huge economic boost to the country, and people are harmed by economic constraints as well, so we have to bear that in mind.

“People can die as a result of really significant economic harms.”

What do you think? Should the Australian Grand Prix go ahead as planned?