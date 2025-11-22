Australia has lost one of its defining motorsport figures with the passing of Allan Moffat, a driver whose name is stitched into the fabric of our touring-car racing. Moffat died peacefully on November 22, 2025 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, surrounded by family.

Born in Saskatoon, Canada, on November 10, 1939, Moffat arrived in Australia as a teenager and quickly found a home on local circuits. By the late 1960s he was a full-time touring-car contender, and before long he became the standard by which Ford racers were measured. His career record remains staggering: four Australian Touring Car Championship crowns (1973, 1976, 1977 and 1983), four Bathurst 500/1000 victories, and six wins at Sandown.

2

Moffat’s finest years helped build the mythology of Australian motorsport. In an era when tribal loyalties ran deep, he spearheaded Ford’s charge against Holden and forged a rivalry with Peter Brock that was fierce on track, yet grounded in mutual respect. Their duels at Mount Panorama and beyond didn’t just decide races; they turned Bathurst into a national ritual and defined a generation of fans.

What set Moffat apart was not only speed, but professionalism. He approached racing like both a craft and a business, lifting standards for preparation, sponsorship, and team management in ways that shaped the modern Supercars paddock. His influence stretched beyond Australia too, with major international campaigns — including success in American endurance and touring-car arenas — and he remained a sought-after mentor and voice of authority long after stepping out of the cockpit.

Honours followed the achievements: induction into the Supercars Hall of Fame in 1999, the Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2018, alongside his appointment as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire. Yet those closest to him consistently point to the man behind the helmet — intense in competition, generous with knowledge, and fiercely loyal to family and friends.

2

In later years, as Alzheimer’s took hold, Moffat turned his stature toward advocacy, serving as a patron of Dementia Australia and encouraging support for the Allan Moffat Foundation so other families might find care and hope.

Today, the grandstands he once electrified feel quieter. But Allan Moffat’s legacy is anything but. Every hard-fought Ford victory, every young driver learning the trade, and every fan who still thrills to the roar of a V8 at Bathurst carries a trace of what he built. Vale, Allan — champion, pioneer, and forever one of the greats.