The Australian motorsport community is in mourning following the death of Garry Rogers, a revered figure whose passion, humour and larger-than-life personality helped shape the sport for more than half a century.

Rogers, aged 80, passed away on Thursday morning, reported 7 News Australia.

A former driver turned car dealer and later legendary team owner, Rogers was best known as the founder of Garry Rogers Motorsport (GRM) – a team that became synonymous with opportunity, innovation and the distinctively Australian spirit of racing.

The team confirmed the sad news in a heartfelt statement that captured the essence of their founder’s approach to life and motorsport.

“Today we’re mourning the passing of our founder and leader Garry Rogers. But more than that we’re celebrating his incredible life,” GRM said.

“His mantra was always to press on and get on with things, and that’s exactly what we will be doing. Garry was an amazing man with a deep love for his family, his horses and his motorsport. He lived a fast life, but always had time for his family, his kids and his grandchildren. He put others first and was generous with his time and in so many other ways.”

The team added that Rogers was a proud supporter of the Fred Hollows Foundation, and encouraged fans wishing to honour his memory to contribute to the cause.

Garry Rogers’ career began behind the wheel long before his name adorned pit garages and transporters. Born in Melbourne in 1945, he developed an early passion for cars that quickly evolved into competitive racing. In the late 1960s and 70s, Rogers became a familiar face in touring cars and open-wheel racing, competing against the likes of Bob Jane and Allan Moffat.

But it was his second act – as a team owner – that cemented his place in Australian motorsport history. Founding Garry Rogers Motorsport (GRM) in 1980, he built one of the most respected and enduring teams in the country, giving countless young drivers their first chance to make a name for themselves.

His philosophy was simple: “If you’ve got talent and the right attitude, I’ll give you a go.” And he did.

Rogers launched the Supercars careers of Garth Tander, Jason Bargwanna, Steven Richards, Lee Holdsworth, and Jamie Whincup, among others. His knack for spotting potential helped shape the next generation of Australian racing champions, none more so than Scott McLaughlin, who made his full-time debut under the GRM banner before going on to win multiple Supercars titles.

Rogers’ crowning achievement as a team owner came in 2000, when Tander and Bargwanna piloted the GRM Holden Commodore to victory at the Bathurst 1000 – Australia’s most prestigious motorsport event. The win was a landmark moment that elevated GRM’s standing from a respected privateer outfit to a top-tier Supercars force.

Recalling his time under Rogers’ mentorship, Tander paid tribute to the man who gave him his break in professional motorsport.

“A sad day for Australian motorsport,” Tander wrote. “A titan of the industry that knew how to have fun while being as hard as nails. Learnt so much from this bloke, that I still use today. RIP GR.”

Fellow driver Scott McLaughlin also posted a tribute, which started: “Gaz – You were a tough bugger but you taught me how to be myself, to be comfortable with the media and the fans, to drive a race car without getting distracted by little things out of my control, to never give up.

“If it wasn’t for Garry Rogers I wouldn’t be where I am today, he gave me and so many others a shot to make it, good or bad. He loved a Jameson, fair to say I’ll have a couple for you today. Gonna miss ya, but I know you would be telling me, “Scotty If it wasn’t for Garry Rogers I wouldn’t be where I am today, he gave me and so many others a shot to make it, good or bad. He loved a Jameson, fair to say I’ll have a couple for you today. Gonna miss ya, but I know you would be telling me, “Scotty – stop with the soppy crap and get on with the job right, good” stop with the soppy crap and get on with the job right, good.”

To those who knew him, Garry Rogers was far more than a team boss – he was a showman, a mentor and a man unafraid to speak his mind.

The outpouring of grief was immediate and heartfelt. Former Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton, a long-time supporter of the sport, reflected on Rogers’ enduring influence.

“We lost a legend today. I’ve had a long history and a great relationship with Garry, going back to the Super Touring days. Personalities like his are rare in the sport now. As far as I’m concerned, he embodied everything that was right about Aussie motorsport – tough, fair, outspoken. We will all miss you, mate.”

The Supercars Championship also acknowledged his enormous contribution, describing him as “a cornerstone of Australian motorsport, whose influence extended far beyond the track.”

After exiting the Supercars Championship at the end of 2019, apart from a farewell Bathurst wildcard entry the following year, Rogers remained active and passionate about the sport. His attention turned to emerging national series including TCR Australia, Trans Am, and the S5000 open-wheel championship.

Garth Tander was one of those to pay tribute to Garry Rogers on his passing

Through these ventures, he continued to nurture young Australian talent while promoting affordable and competitive forms of racing.

In particular, Rogers was instrumental in bringing the S5000 category – featuring powerful, V8-powered open-wheel cars – to life. His enthusiasm for innovation and development in motorsport was undiminished, even into his later years.

Away from the track, Rogers was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, known for his sharp wit, generosity and down-to-earth nature. Despite his success and fame, he remained proudly humble, preferring to talk about his team and drivers rather than himself.

His wife Kaye, son Barry, and daughters Michelle and Krissie were by his side through his five-decade journey in the sport. In recent years, Barry has taken the reins of GRM, ensuring his father’s legacy continues to thrive.

Few figures have influenced Australian motorsport as profoundly as Garry Rogers. Over the years, he built a reputation not only as a team owner but as a mentor, innovator and entertainer, shaping the careers of drivers who would go on to become household names.

Whether it was the thrill of victory at Bathurst, the roar of an S5000 grid, or simply a laugh shared in pit lane, Garry Rogers’ presence loomed large — and his absence will be deeply felt.

His team’s message perhaps sums it up best: “Garry’s mantra was always to press on. That’s exactly what we’ll do — with the same passion, determination and love of motorsport that he showed every single day.”

A racer, a mentor, a showman — and a legend whose impact will continue to inspire Australian motorsport for generations to come.