Well, here’s something you don’t see every day. BRABUS has unveiled the XLP 800 6×6 ADVENTURE, a dramatically proportioned six‑wheeled off‑road super‑pickup based on the Mercedes‑AMG G 63 (W 465).

A bespoke vehicle that blends supercar power with adventure-ready toughness, at its heart lies a 4.0‑litre twin‑turbo V8, tuned to deliver 588 kW and 1,000 Nm of torque. This powerhouse propels the pickup from 0–100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds, with a top speed limited to 210 km/h due to its off‑road tyres. Power is managed via a nine‑speed automatic transmission and channeled through all six wheels.

To accommodate two additional driven axles, BRABUS extended the steel ladder frame of the G‑Class by 153 cm, designing it for extreme torsional stiffness. The pickup stretches over 6 metres long and incorporates three portal axles, delivering a ground clearance of 47 cm – offering unmatched off‑road capability.

The XLP 800 rides on bespoke 22‑inch BRABUS Monoblock Z/HD wheels, fitted with 325/55 R22 all‑terrain tyres. These components are forged for strength, mounted under extra‑wide fender flares with exposed‑structure carbon accents.

The vehicle also features a carbon‑skid‑plate front bumper with a 4,500 kg winch, a roll bar with integrated LED lighting, and a roof rack – all adding rugged functionality alongside visual impact.

The Masterpiece interior is crafted with black leather and Dinamica microfiber, with BRABUS’s signature dual‑cube quilting, red “ROCKET RED” accents across gears, vents, and air vents, and high‑gloss carbon trim. It’s a harmonious fusion of off‑road form and upscale function.

Each XLP pickup is custom-built to order, registered on a private blockchain with a digital product passport for authenticity. The base export price from Germany is approximately €1,161,000 (A$2,077,191).