Just when it seemed the era of Bugatti’s legendary W16 engine had closed its final chapter, the marque has unveiled one final flourish – a one-off creation called the Brouillard.
Commissioned for a devoted collector, the Brouillard emerges from Bugatti’s newly launched “Solitare” customisation program, which offers completely bespoke, one-of-one builds for its most loyal clientele.
While the Brouillard takes its foundations from the limited-run Mistral – a 99-unit open-top farewell to the W16 – this new coupe diverges sharply in design and construction. The open roof has been replaced with a fully enclosed cabin, topped with a translucent roof panel and central spine. Every body panel has been redesigned to create a more robust, sculpted look. The muscular rear wheel arches, bold door panel contouring, and more prominent haunches give it a distinctly aggressive presence.
At the rear, the active spoiler seen on the Mistral has been substituted with a fixed ducktail-style wing. According to Bugatti, this design maintains aerodynamic stability, despite its fixed nature. Traditional brand cues remain – from the signature horseshoe grille to the X-shaped taillights and oversized air intakes.
The interior is every bit as distinctive as the exterior. Green tartan upholstery, sourced from a Parisian fine textiles house, blends with green-tinted carbon fibre detailing. The enclosed roof allows for the return of the Chiron’s dramatic C-shaped ambient lighting across the cabin.
Among the most personal touches is a hollow gear shifter, within which resides a tiny silver horse’s head – a tribute to the namesake of the car, “Brouillard,” who was reportedly the beloved horse of a member of the Bugatti founding family. Equine motifs appear throughout the design, reflecting the deep personal connection the owner has with the car’s inspiration.
Beneath its custom bodywork, the Brouillard retains Bugatti’s final iteration of its iconic powertrain – the 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 producing 1,586 horsepower. Power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, ensuring world-beating performance figures despite its one-off nature.
Given that the more common Mistral commands prices around £6 million (approximately A$11.5 million), it’s safe to assume this bespoke build surpasses that figure considerably – a price that fits comfortably within the collection of a buyer already well-acquainted with Bugatti’s rarest offerings.
