Just when it seemed the era of Bugatti’s legendary W16 engine had closed its final chapter, the marque has unveiled one final flourish – a one-off creation called the Brouillard.

Commissioned for a devoted collector, the Brouillard emerges from Bugatti’s newly launched “Solitare” customisation program, which offers completely bespoke, one-of-one builds for its most loyal clientele.

While the Brouillard takes its foundations from the limited-run Mistral – a 99-unit open-top farewell to the W16 – this new coupe diverges sharply in design and construction. The open roof has been replaced with a fully enclosed cabin, topped with a translucent roof panel and central spine. Every body panel has been redesigned to create a more robust, sculpted look. The muscular rear wheel arches, bold door panel contouring, and more prominent haunches give it a distinctly aggressive presence.

4

At the rear, the active spoiler seen on the Mistral has been substituted with a fixed ducktail-style wing. According to Bugatti, this design maintains aerodynamic stability, despite its fixed nature. Traditional brand cues remain – from the signature horseshoe grille to the X-shaped taillights and oversized air intakes.

The interior is every bit as distinctive as the exterior. Green tartan upholstery, sourced from a Parisian fine textiles house, blends with green-tinted carbon fibre detailing. The enclosed roof allows for the return of the Chiron’s dramatic C-shaped ambient lighting across the cabin.

Among the most personal touches is a hollow gear shifter, within which resides a tiny silver horse’s head – a tribute to the namesake of the car, “Brouillard,” who was reportedly the beloved horse of a member of the Bugatti founding family. Equine motifs appear throughout the design, reflecting the deep personal connection the owner has with the car’s inspiration.

5

Beneath its custom bodywork, the Brouillard retains Bugatti’s final iteration of its iconic powertrain – the 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 producing 1,586 horsepower. Power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, ensuring world-beating performance figures despite its one-off nature.

Given that the more common Mistral commands prices around £6 million (approximately A$11.5 million), it’s safe to assume this bespoke build surpasses that figure considerably – a price that fits comfortably within the collection of a buyer already well-acquainted with Bugatti’s rarest offerings.