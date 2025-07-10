The Rimac Nevera R electric hypercar has set yet another new performance record, this time completing the 0-400-0 km/h run in just 25.79 seconds. That’s not only faster than the previous title holder Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut by over two seconds, but over four seconds faster than the standard Nevera as well.

Building on the record-breaking legacy of the regular Nevera, which set 23 performance records in 2023, the Nevera R has now surpassed every single one of those records, including the famous 0-400-0 km/h title.

On the record-braking run, the Nevera R was set up in high-speed mode and independently verified by data company Dewesoft ahead of the first customer deliveries later this year.

The Rimac Nevera R uses a quad-motor all-wheel drive system making 1571kW of power (or 2107 horsepower in the old money) and 2340Nm of torque. It features a 108kWh battery for a range of around 400km, and can charge at up to 500kW.

In addition to the added performance, the Rimac Nevera R’s enhancements compared to the regular Nevera include a new aerodynamic package with a fixed rear wing and enlarged diffuser for more downforce and aerodynamic improvements, new Michelin Cup 2 tyres to reduce raise grip and reduce understeer and a recalibrated all-wheel torque vectoring system.

According to Rimac, the torque vectoring system calculates and adjusts power delivery to each wheel 100 times per second, optimising traction and performance in real-time.

The Nevera R achieved a new 0-100 km/h time of just 1.72 seconds, compared to 1.81 seconds of the regular Nevera. At higher speeds, the improvements become even more pronounced, reaching 200 km/h in 3.95 seconds versus 4.42 seconds in Nevera, and to 300 km/h (186 mph) in just 7.89 seconds compared to the Nevera’s 9.22 seconds, while it covers the quarter mile sprint in just 7.90 seconds or 0.35s quicker.

Mate Rimac, Founder of the Rimac Group, said: “When we first introduced Nevera it almost seemed like the pinnacle of hypercar performance had been reached. In a single generation, we had created a performance jump that previously would have taken decades. But now, through relentless innovation, Nevera R goes even faster…”

Rimac is the CEO and majority shareholder of Bugatti Rimac, a joint venture between Rimac Group and Porsche.

Just 40 examples of the Rimac Nevera R are to be made and with no official sales outlet in Australia, it’s likely that none will ever reach our shores.