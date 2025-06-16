Chery Australia has announced the arrival of the new TIGGO 4 Hybrid, an electrified addition to its award-winning compact SUV line-up.
Scheduled to land in local showrooms from July 2025, the new hybrid model will offer Australian drivers an eco-friendly yet practical option at an accessible price point.
The Urban variant of the TIGGO 4 Hybrid will start at $29,990 driveaway, while the top-tier Ultimate model will retail for $34,990 driveaway. This move positions the hybrid SUV as one of the most competitively priced in its segment.
Under the bonnet, the TIGGO 4 Hybrid features a 1.5-litre petrol engine in a series-parallel hybrid configuration, engineered to deliver an impressive combined fuel economy of 5.4L/100km.
Designed with urban efficiency and weekend versatility in mind, the vehicle is offering the promise of smooth hybrid performance along with contemporary style and everyday functionality.
“Adding hybrid power to our most accessible SUV is a natural next step in making advanced technology available to more Australians,” said Lucas Harris, Chief Commercial Officer at Chery Australia. “The TIGGO 4 Hybrid combines smart design, real-world efficiency and unbeatable value – all in one package.”
Full specifications for the new model are expected to be released closer to launch. In the meantime, Chery’s hybrid debut in the TIGGO 4 range signals a broader push toward electrified offerings in the Australian market.