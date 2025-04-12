With the 2025 Easter period coming just days before ANZAC Day on April 25, many Australians are planning an extended break, prompting authorities to issuing warnings about the roads to try and prevent holiday tragedies.

According to Yahoo!, new data has found that more than a quarter of Australians plan to take off the three working days between Easter Monday and ANZAC Day – April 21 to 25 – and almost two thirds of that group plan on travelling, including 77 per cent choosing to drive.

Combined with the recent drop in interest rates, that means a significant boost in domestic tourism, particularly in areas such as south-east Queensland and northern NSW as they continue to recover from Cyclone Alfred.

The NRMA’s Peter Khoury warns that with so many people planning a getaway, drivers must take extra precautions to cater for the drastic increase in vehicles on the road.

“We’re expecting traffic to ramp up as we get closer to Easter, particularly as the rest of the states fall into their school holiday period,” he said. “The road toll is up in a number of states, certainly in NSW, which is very worrying. We want to see that reverse, and this is going to be a critical period in the next few weeks, as more families go on holidays.”

In the 12 months to the end of February 2025, Australia’s national road toll sits at 1,292 deaths – an increase of 1.6 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

Double demerits will be in force in NSW, the ACT and Western Australia from April 17 to April 21. Queensland police will also be broadening its roadside breath and drug testing as part of ‘Operation X-Ray Easter’, coinciding with the April school holidays from April 4t to 21.

So far this year, Queensland Police have conducted more than 500,000 random breath tests and more than 14,000 roadside drug tests, detecting more than 9500 motorists over the legal alcohol limit and almost 3000 positive indications that motorist have driven under the influence of illicit drugs. According to Queensland Police, X-Ray Easter will expand that significantly.

Queensland Police Road Policing and Regional Support Command Acting Chief Superintendent Garrath Channells said police will have a strong presence across the state, ensuring that drivers make safe choices.

“Easter is a time for families and friends to create lasting memories. We do not want to see anyone’s holiday period end in tragedy,” Acting Chief Superintendent Channells said. “History tells us Easter is a particularly dangerous time on our roads, with families travelling longer distances, often on unfamiliar routes.

Queensland Police are also urging motorists to avoid the “fatal five” – that’s drink and drug driving, speeding, fatigue, distraction, and seatbelt misuse –– to prevent holiday tragedies from occurring.

Easter holiday penalties – state by state