Australians insuring electric vehicles continue to be slugged with higher premiums according to new research by Compare the Market showing premiums for some popular models can be north of $3000.

Quoting comprehensive car insurance policies for 20 popular and notable hybrid and electric vehicles across 11 well-known insurance brands and six underwriters, a full EV was quoted to cost $2,134 on average to comprehensively insure, while hybrid and plug-in hybrid EVs were quoted to cost $1,649 on average.

A range of factors influence car insurance premiums, including the rising the cost of repairs due to pricier parts and labour – which account for around 60 per cent of claims expenses, according to the Insurance Council of Australia.

Average quoted BEV insurance premiums:

Tesla Model Y RWD$3,109.81
Tesla Model 3 RWD$3,334.04
MG 4 Excite 51$1,645.74
Kia EV5 Air Standard Range$1,871.13
BYD Sealion 7 Premium$1,769.96
BYD Dolphin Essential$1,425.13
Zeekr X RWD$2,016.37
Xpeng G6 Standard Range$1,606.15
Toyota bZ4X 2WD$1,589.53
BMW iX1 eDrive20$2,974.69
All model average$2,134.26

Average quoted HEV/PHEV insurance premiums:

Toyota RAV4 GX 2WD Hybrid$1,772.86
Toyota Corolla Ascent Sport Hybrid$1,587.40
Toyota Corolla Cross GX Hybrid$1,479.85
Hyundai Kona Hybrid$1,471.19
Hyundai Tucson Hybrid$1,560.53
Toyota Camry Ascent Hybrid$1,819.18
BYD Shark 6 Premium$2,071.36
BYD Sealion 6$1,473.21
GWM Haval H6 Lux Hybrid$1,643.76
MG ZS Excite Hybrid+$1,619.98
All model average$1,649.93

Compare the Market’s Economic Director David Koch said higher premiums could be prohibitive for aspiring EV owners but urged motorists not to be disheartened before running a comparison.

“What we found was a shocking difference between quote from different insurers that could mean some motorists end up paying hundreds – sometimes thousands – more,” Mr Koch said. “Hybrids were considerably cheaper to insure than a full EV on average, despite featuring both electric and combustion engine components.”

