Australians insuring electric vehicles continue to be slugged with higher premiums according to new research by Compare the Market showing premiums for some popular models can be north of $3000.
Quoting comprehensive car insurance policies for 20 popular and notable hybrid and electric vehicles across 11 well-known insurance brands and six underwriters, a full EV was quoted to cost $2,134 on average to comprehensively insure, while hybrid and plug-in hybrid EVs were quoted to cost $1,649 on average.
A range of factors influence car insurance premiums, including the rising the cost of repairs due to pricier parts and labour – which account for around 60 per cent of claims expenses, according to the Insurance Council of Australia.
Average quoted BEV insurance premiums:
|Tesla Model Y RWD
|$3,109.81
|Tesla Model 3 RWD
|$3,334.04
|MG 4 Excite 51
|$1,645.74
|Kia EV5 Air Standard Range
|$1,871.13
|BYD Sealion 7 Premium
|$1,769.96
|BYD Dolphin Essential
|$1,425.13
|Zeekr X RWD
|$2,016.37
|Xpeng G6 Standard Range
|$1,606.15
|Toyota bZ4X 2WD
|$1,589.53
|BMW iX1 eDrive20
|$2,974.69
|All model average
|$2,134.26
Average quoted HEV/PHEV insurance premiums:
|Toyota RAV4 GX 2WD Hybrid
|$1,772.86
|Toyota Corolla Ascent Sport Hybrid
|$1,587.40
|Toyota Corolla Cross GX Hybrid
|$1,479.85
|Hyundai Kona Hybrid
|$1,471.19
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|$1,560.53
|Toyota Camry Ascent Hybrid
|$1,819.18
|BYD Shark 6 Premium
|$2,071.36
|BYD Sealion 6
|$1,473.21
|GWM Haval H6 Lux Hybrid
|$1,643.76
|MG ZS Excite Hybrid+
|$1,619.98
|All model average
|$1,649.93
Compare the Market’s Economic Director David Koch said higher premiums could be prohibitive for aspiring EV owners but urged motorists not to be disheartened before running a comparison.
“What we found was a shocking difference between quote from different insurers that could mean some motorists end up paying hundreds – sometimes thousands – more,” Mr Koch said. “Hybrids were considerably cheaper to insure than a full EV on average, despite featuring both electric and combustion engine components.”
