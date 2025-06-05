Australians insuring electric vehicles continue to be slugged with higher premiums according to new research by Compare the Market showing premiums for some popular models can be north of $3000.

Quoting comprehensive car insurance policies for 20 popular and notable hybrid and electric vehicles across 11 well-known insurance brands and six underwriters, a full EV was quoted to cost $2,134 on average to comprehensively insure, while hybrid and plug-in hybrid EVs were quoted to cost $1,649 on average.

A range of factors influence car insurance premiums, including the rising the cost of repairs due to pricier parts and labour – which account for around 60 per cent of claims expenses, according to the Insurance Council of Australia.

Average quoted BEV insurance premiums:

Tesla Model Y RWD $3,109.81 Tesla Model 3 RWD $3,334.04 MG 4 Excite 51 $1,645.74 Kia EV5 Air Standard Range $1,871.13 BYD Sealion 7 Premium $1,769.96 BYD Dolphin Essential $1,425.13 Zeekr X RWD $2,016.37 Xpeng G6 Standard Range $1,606.15 Toyota bZ4X 2WD $1,589.53 BMW iX1 eDrive20 $2,974.69 All model average $2,134.26

Average quoted HEV/PHEV insurance premiums:

Toyota RAV4 GX 2WD Hybrid $1,772.86 Toyota Corolla Ascent Sport Hybrid $1,587.40 Toyota Corolla Cross GX Hybrid $1,479.85 Hyundai Kona Hybrid $1,471.19 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid $1,560.53 Toyota Camry Ascent Hybrid $1,819.18 BYD Shark 6 Premium $2,071.36 BYD Sealion 6 $1,473.21 GWM Haval H6 Lux Hybrid $1,643.76 MG ZS Excite Hybrid+ $1,619.98 All model average $1,649.93

Compare the Market’s Economic Director David Koch said higher premiums could be prohibitive for aspiring EV owners but urged motorists not to be disheartened before running a comparison.

“What we found was a shocking difference between quote from different insurers that could mean some motorists end up paying hundreds – sometimes thousands – more,” Mr Koch said. “Hybrids were considerably cheaper to insure than a full EV on average, despite featuring both electric and combustion engine components.”

To find out more about the survey, head to the Compare the Market website .