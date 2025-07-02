The Ferrari Amalfi has been revealed as the replacement to the Roma, which is the brand’s entry-level offering. Compared with the Roma, the Amalfi is more powerful, lighter and features revised styling in and out. It now hits 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds – 0.1 seconds faster that previously, reaching 320km/h at the top end.

Replacing one of the most beautiful Ferraris of modern times is a daunting task, but the Ferrari Amalfi appears to have done a worthy job. While it looks similar to the Roma it replaces, the Amalfi has adapted the brand’s latest styling theme with new slim headlights and open mouth intake, as well as similar wheels to the 12Cilindri and slim LED tailights.

The Amalfi’s body has also clearly been designed for aerodynamics, with a new large front splitter accompanied by new air intakes above the headlights. Beneath the skin is a redesigned floor, rear side skirts, rear diffuser and a pop-up rear spoiler that can generate up to 110kg of downforce.

Inside the Amalfi is a revised cabin layout that sees the lowered centre console now made from a single piece of aluminium, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen with Ferrari’s latest software including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a new 15.6-inch digital driver’s display.

The new steering wheel design features newly-physical buttons to replace the former haptic touch switches, which were reportedly too easy to press in the Roma.

Ferrari will offer a choice of three seat designs for Amalfi customers, including ventilated comfort units with 10 different air chambers for massaging functionality, as well as a 1200-watt 14-speaker Burmester sound system.

Under the bonnet of the Ferrari Amalfi is a carried over but updated 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine making 471kW of power (+15kW) and 760Nm of torque. The engine itself was updated with a recalibrated engine management software, raising the maximum rotational speed of the turbos to 171,000rpm, a new intake and exhaust system, a 1.3kg-lighter camshaft and even a redesigned engine block that saved another 1kg of weight.

The Amalfi’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission was also updated to shift even faster than the Roma’s, and the 3.3-second sprint to 100km/h is 0.1 seconds faster than before, with the 0-200km/h sprint time now 0.3 seconds faster at just 9.0 seconds.

Ferrari engineers also revised the Roma’s driving dynamics in the transformation to the Amalfi, with new springs and dampers, larger carbon ceramic brakes, a new drive-by-wire braking system from the 296 GTB and a new Slip Side Control system for an even higher level of driver engagement than the Roma.

Other new tech on the Ferrari Amalfi includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking (AEB), blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assistance and traffic sign recognition.

The Ferrari Amalfi will launch in Australia likely sometime in 2026, with local pricing and specifications yet to be confirmed.