Ferrari has unveiled the official 2026 calendar for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia, confirming another thrilling year of world-class racing set against some of Australia’s most spectacular backdrops.

Now the youngest member of Ferrari’s global single-make racing family — which also includes series in Europe, North America, the UK and Japan — the Australasia championship has quickly established itself as a highlight of the motorsport calendar since its debut.

The Ferrari Challenge embodies the brand’s racing DNA, combining the intensity of track competition with the camaraderie and exclusivity that define the Ferrari lifestyle. The series attracts a diverse grid of gentleman drivers, collectors and emerging racing talents, all united by a shared passion for performance and precision.

The 2026 season will feature five rounds, each chosen for its technical demands and iconic status in Australian motorsport. The campaign opens at the legendary Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst from 13–14 February, where Ferrari drivers will tackle one of the world’s most challenging and exhilarating racetracks.

From there, the championship travels south to Phillip Island on 27–28 March, where sweeping coastal corners and high-speed sections promise dramatic racing. The action then shifts to The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia from 8–10 May — one of the country’s most advanced circuits — before moving to Queensland Raceway from 20–21 June, a fan favourite known for its flowing layout and close battles.

The season finale takes place under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park from 18–20 September, ensuring the 2026 series concludes in spectacular fashion.

Each event pairs intense on-track competition with the brand’s renowned hospitality and lifestyle experiences, offering participants and guests a true taste of the Ferrari world.

Ferrari says the upcoming season will continue to reflect its global racing spirit — “a perfect balance of elegance, performance and passion” — while further cementing the Australasia series as one of the most prestigious motorsport championships in the region.

2026 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia Calendar: