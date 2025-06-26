Ferrari has revealed its latest venture – and it’s not on four wheels. The legendary Italian marque has launched the Ferrari Hypersail project, a revolutionary step into the world of offshore sailing that merges its motorsport legacy with cutting-edge nautical innovation.

The Hypersail name pays tribute to Ferrari’s iconic Hypercars – symbols of speed, endurance, and advanced engineering. In the same spirit, Hypersail aims to redefine performance on water.

At the helm of this ambitious project is veteran sailor Giovanni Soldini, who will serve as Team Principal. Under his leadership, Hypersail will operate as a floating R&D lab, pushing boundaries in aerodynamics, sustainable energy, and marine engineering.

Ferrari’s own engineering team is working closely with specialists from the sailing world to oversee every phase – from concept and design to build and testing. Their combined goal: to develop a breakthrough racing vessel that showcases innovation without compromise.

At the centre of the project is a 100-foot ocean racing monohull designed by esteemed French naval architect Guillaume Verdier. This high-tech yacht will “fly” over the waves, stabilising on three points of contact, and will be entirely powered by self-sufficient energy sources – a landmark in sustainable competitive sailing.

Construction will take place in Italy, with sea trials scheduled for 2026.