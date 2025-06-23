Sydney Motorsport Park will come alive on Saturday June 28 and Sunday June 29, 2025, as the Ferrari Festival takes over the iconic circuit for a weekend of speed, style, and the unmistakable energy of the Prancing Horse.

The two-day event marks the arrival of Round 4 of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia, Ferrari’s exclusive one-make racing series which made its regional debut earlier this year. Drivers from across Australia and abroad will take to the grid in the Ferrari 296 Challenge and Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, delivering edge-of-the-seat racing with qualifying and main races scheduled on both days.

5

Spectators can expect non-stop action on track, as competitors push the limits of Ferrari engineering in a battle for championship points, accompanied by the unmistakable soundtrack of high-performance V6 and V8 engines echoing through the grandstands.

Adding to the excitement, the festival will feature an array of dynamic on-track demonstrations, including the crowd-favourite Ferrari Parade. This showcase will bring together some of the most iconic Ferrari models ever built, representing multiple decades of design and performance excellence.

Beyond the racing, the festival offers an immersive journey into the Ferrari lifestyle, with a wide range of paddock activations designed to engage fans of all ages. Attendees can explore road and race car displays, go behind the scenes with pit garage tours, and get behind the virtual wheel in the Next Level Racing simulator zone. Italian coffee lovers can also indulge in a special activation from L’OR coffee.

Entry to the festival is free with registration, making it a rare opportunity for the public to experience Ferrari’s motorsport DNA and community-driven culture up close. Children under 14 receive free entry when accompanied by a paying adult, making it a family-friendly event.

For those seeking a premium experience, VIP hospitality packages are available through Ferrari’s official dealer network. These exclusive options offer reserved trackside seating, gourmet catering, event-only access, and dedicated parking.

The Ferrari Festival isn’t just about racing, it’s a celebration of the brand’s reputation for innovation, passion and community.