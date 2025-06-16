Ferrari etched another glorious chapter into its motorsport legacy with a third consecutive overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, clinching the 2025 edition of the iconic endurance race in emphatic style.

The #83 Ferrari 499P, run by the privateer AF Corse team, took the chequered flag, marking not only the Scuderia’s 12th overall win at La Sarthe, but also the first privateer triumph since 2005.

Driven by Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, and Phil Hanson, the #83 entry wrote itself into the record books with a trio of firsts: Kubica became the first Polish winner, Ye the first Chinese victor, and Hanson joined a select group of British drivers – only the third to win for Ferrari since its maiden victory in 1949.

The result capped a remarkable story of redemption for Kubica and Ye, who had previously suffered late-race heartbreak in 2021 due to a mechanical failure, and for Ye again in 2023, when he crashed while leading in a privateer Porsche.

The win completes Ferrari’s Hypercar-era hat-trick following factory team victories in 2023 and 2024 with the #51 and #50 cars respectively. This time, however, the AF Corse squad claimed the spoils in a race that many had expected to be far more closely contested. Despite fierce competition from Alpine, Toyota, BMW, Cadillac, and Porsche, Ferrari’s dominance was rarely in doubt, particularly after the first few hours.

Pre-race hopes for a varied battle were fueled by a Cadillac front-row lockout and strong qualifying from Porsche and BMW, while Ferrari’s best-placed car started only seventh. But suspicions of Ferrari “sandbagging” proved accurate. The red cars surged through the field, eventually leading a 1-2-3 train after five hours. However, penalties and a single safety car reshuffled the deck overnight, leaving the #83 as the lone frontrunner by dawn.

A defining moment came when Alessandro Pier Guidi spun the #51 Ferrari into the gravel, costing it the lead and elevating Ye to the front. Kubica then delivered a relentless three-and-a-half-hour closing stint –despite a failed cooling system – to keep Porsche’s Kevin Estre at bay in the charging #6 963. Though the Porsche closed the gap, Ferrari held firm, with Estre’s heroics only good enough for second. The #51 Ferrari rounded out the podium.

The victory cements Ferrari’s resurgence at the pinnacle of endurance racing and underscores its dominance in the World Endurance Championship, where it has now won every round in 2025. For rivals, the wait for Hypercar glory continues – while Ferrari basks in a three-peat that will echo through Le Mans history.