From Rodin to Red Bull: Kiwi Liam Lawson Hits the Big Time

New Zealander Liam Lawson will fulfil a lifelong dream when he partners Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025. Lawson, 22, will replace Sergio Perez after a string of disappointing results from the Mexican in this year’s championship. The Kiwi joins the top F1 team after time spent with Racing Bulls, Red Bull's sister team, and its junior program. Lawson’s ascension fulfils the promise seen in him six years ago by Rodin Cars founder David Dicker, who has supported his climb through the Red Bull Junior ranks to reach Formula 1. 5 “Liam first came to Rodin Cars in February 2018 before he started racing in Europe and drove an old Formula 3 car on our test track,” recalls Dicker. “Back then I could see his natural speed and ability so I kept an eye on his progress in Formula 4 and we met up again at the end of that season.

“Soon after we became involved in financially supporting his journey which ultimately became a partnership with Red Bull and Rodin in Formula 2.” Dicker also contributed over a million dollars to keep Lawson’s second F2 season alive and help the young Kiwi star continue his progress through the ranks. 5 “We were able to assist with the financial burdens Liam faced on his rise through motorsport and to reach a point where Liam is now in a championship winning Formula 1 team,” Dicker said. “It’s very rewarding for us and a testament to Liam’s unwavering commitment and hard work to reach the pinnacle of international motorsport.”

Dicker is well aware of the financial hurdles facing up-and-coming race drivers as they progress through the open-wheel racing categories, with Rodin running cars for the locally based GB Formula 4 and 3 championships, as well as the FIA Formula 3 and Formula 2 categories that support Formula 1. After the announcement Lawson said it was a “lifelong dream” to be racing with Red Bull. 5 “This is something I’ve wanted and worked toward since I was 8 years old,” he said. “It’s been an incredible journey so far.” “There’s no doubt that racing alongside Max, a four-time champion and undoubtedly one of the greatest drivers ever seen in F1, is a daunting task,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said, "but I’m sure Liam can rise to that challenge and deliver some outstanding results for us next year.”