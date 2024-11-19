Hyundai Debuts Motorsport-Inspired High Performance Sedan

After joining the Touring Car Racing (TCR) World Tour for production-based vehicles in 2017, Korean maker Hyundai has honed its motorsport experience to reveal a special edition i30 Sedan N TCR Edition.

The high-performance sedan, which will launch in South Korea first this December before expanding to global markets during 2025, will sport new interior and exterior features inspired by Hyundai Motor’s TCR World Tour racers.

That inspiration includes a Carbon Swan Neck Spoiler, with adjustable downforce settings to suit driving conditions and preferences, as well as highly rigid, lightweight 19-inch N TCR forged wheels and N Performance four-piston, monoblock brakes as standard.

An Alcantara steering wheel with a Performance Blue top marker, Performance Blue seat belts and exclusive TCR Edition badging also reference its race cars. “Hyundai Motor has incorporated the experience and expertise accumulated in motorsports into i30 Sedan N TCR Edition,” said Joon Park, Vice President of N Brand Management Group.