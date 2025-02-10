Incredible video answers the question: How safe is a golf cart?

Damn algorithms. You watch one compilation video of men behaving badly in golf carts and suddenly there’s a rash of them in your feed. And just quietly, some of the carting accidents look kinda serious.

It made us wonder just how safe a golf cart is to drive? Considering that in 2023, over 12 million professional rounds of golf were played in Australia (according to GolfWA), perhaps it’s an issue that should be thought about more.

Despite many similarities with cars, golf carts are not subject to any form of crash testing by any safety body globally but as the below video shows, improvement is needed.

The crash test of the Club Cart Villager was performed by Euro NCAP in 2014 at a speed of 51km/h and the results weren’t pretty, with severe damage to the crash test dummies.