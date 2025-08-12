Isuzu UTE Australia has extended its nationwide drive-away offers on select D-Max 4×4 utes and MU-X 4×4 SUVs until August 21.

The off-road-focused D-Max Blade remains available from $77,990 drive-away, undercutting its $78,900 list price before on-road costs. Depending on state and territory charges, buyers could save between $6000 and $9200 over regular drive-away pricing.

Isuzu has also continued its deals on the D-Max X-Terrain, now from $68,990 drive-away (regularly $70,500 plus on-roads), and the D-Max X-Rider, from $57,990 drive-away (normally $59,500 plus on-roads). Both utes deliver potential savings of up to $8500.

The MU-X LS-T seven-seat SUV is similarly discounted, priced from $69,990 drive-away instead of its $71,400 list price, representing possible savings of more than $9200 depending on location.

The extended offers, first launched in April, are valid until August 21, 2025, and maintain Isuzu’s positioning as a value-focused choice in the competitive 4×4 market.

These deals aim to sustain showroom traffic as Isuzu navigates softer demand in the lead-up to its next model updates.

The Isuzu D-MAX X-RIDER was recently awarded Wheels Best Dual-Cab Utes 2025: Best Value honour in the our annual Best Dual-Cab Ute awards.