2025 Isuzu MU-X facelift revealed

The 2025 edition of the popular large SUV is expected to hit Australian shores in the first quarter of 2025.

The facelifted 2025 Isuzu MU-X has been revealed with upgrades similar to those recently applied to the D-Max dual-cab on which it’s based.

Debuting in Thailand where it’s produced, local details are yet to be confirmed, but the 2025 MU-X is expected to hit Australian shores in the first quarter of 2025.

It’ll land in a fiercely competitive off-road SUV segment competing with the new Toyota LandCruiser Prado, segment-leading Ford Everest, similarly updated Mitsubishi Pajero Sport as well as newcomers like the GWM Tank 300 and 500.

The most obvious change is the refreshed exterior, including sharper, more aggressive LED headlights, a larger grille and air curtain for improved aerodynamic efficiency, while new wheel designs in either 18 or 20 inches also appear. Redesigned taillights are linked by a black bar.