2025 Isuzu MU-X facelift revealed

The 2025 edition of the popular large SUV is expected to hit Australian shores in the first quarter of 2025.

Scott Newman
The facelifted 2025 Isuzu MU-X has been revealed with upgrades similar to those recently applied to the D-Max dual-cab on which it’s based.

Debuting in Thailand where it’s produced, local details are yet to be confirmed, but the 2025 MU-X is expected to hit Australian shores in the first quarter of 2025.

It’ll land in a fiercely competitive off-road SUV segment competing with the new Toyota LandCruiser Prado, segment-leading Ford Everest, similarly updated Mitsubishi Pajero Sport as well as newcomers like the GWM Tank 300 and 500.

The most obvious change is the refreshed exterior, including sharper, more aggressive LED headlights, a larger grille and air curtain for improved aerodynamic efficiency, while new wheel designs in either 18 or 20 inches also appear. Redesigned taillights are linked by a black bar.

Inside, there’s a larger 9.0-inch infotainment screen with physical volume and tuning buttons, while wireless Android Auto joins the existing wireless Apple CarPlay capability.

USB-C ports replace the prior USB-As and a larger 7.0-inch digital instrument display now incorporates the speedometer, pushing the analogue tachometer and fuel and temperature gauges to the side.

Safety is enhanced by a next-generation stereo camera that improves the existing features, such as autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise, while adding new ones including pedestrian detection at junctions, rear cross-traffic braking and a 360-degree camera with ‘transparent bonnet’ view.

Speaking of the bonnet, it was expected that under it would remain a choice of the 110kW/350Nm 1.9-litre or 140kW/450Nm 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesels, both utilising a six-speed auto.

However, Isuzu has since announced a new 120kW/400Nm 2.2-litre turbodiesel, a development of the 1.9, attached to an eight-speed automatic. Like the vehicle itself, Isuzu Australia is keeping tight-lipped about the new engine, so it’s unclear whether it will replace the entry-level 1.9 or the much-loved 3.0 in a bid to meet the forthcoming NVES regulations.

We’ll bring you Australian specification and pricing details for the 2025 Isuzu MU-X as soon as they are made available.

