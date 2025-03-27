WhichCar
News
wheels

Jaecoo J7 price and specs: Chery’s premium arm launches in Australia

Chery’s premium arm launches its first product in Australia: the J7 mid-size SUV.

Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png
01ae11a6/jaecoo j7 plug in hybrid 6 jpg
Gallery36

Jaecoo has launched its first product in Australia, the J7 mid-size SUV priced from $34,990 drive away. The first J7s will land in dealers in May.

Using the same platform as the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, the J7 will be offered in four variants locally: base Core, mid-range Track and Ridge and top-spec plug-in hybrid Summit.

The petrol J7 range uses the same turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, making 137kW of power and 275Nm of torque. That’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and either front- or all-wheel drive. Fuel consumption for the 2WD models is rated at 7.0L/100km and 7.8L/100km for the AWD.

01cb11a1/jaecoo j7 plug in hybrid 8 jpg
36

The top-spec Summit, however, uses a 105kW/215Nm turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine mated to a 150kW/310Nm electric motor for 255kW/525Nm total outputs. Its 18.3kWh LFP battery allows for a claimed 90km of electric driving range (WLTP) and a total driving range from a full battery and full tank of fuel of over 1,200km. Its claimed fuel consumption is just 1.0L/100km, though as with all plug-in hybrids, that depends on how much it’s charged.

Unlike a lot of PHEVs, the J7 Summit can be DC fast charged at up to 40kW for a 30 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 20 minutes. Above 30 percent charge, the J7 PHEV can run as a pure EV at up to speeds of 120km/h.

0153119f/jaecoo j7 plug in hybrid 2 jpg
36

Measuring 4,500mm long, the J7 is around 10cm shorter than a Toyota RAV4. It also measures 1,865mm wide, 1,680mm tall and rides on a 2,700mm long wheelbase. The bootspace measures between 340 litres for AWD/PHEV variants to 424L for the 2WD cars - the seats folded figure is between 1,265L and 1,349L.

Jaecoo cars are covered by an eight-year/unlimited km warranty with eight years of capped price servicing and up to eight years of roadside assistance (if the car is serviced through Jaecoo). Eight years of servicing costs $2,952 for the 2WD models, $3,322 for AWD and $3,372 for the PHEV.

114611cd/jaecoo j7 plug in hybrid 12 jpg
36
Jaecoo J7 pricing (drive away):
Core 2WD$34,990
Track 2WD$37,990
Ridge AWD$42,990
Summit PHEV 2WD$47,990
118e11d5/jaecoo j7 plug in hybrid 15 jpg
36
Jaecoo J7 Core standard equipment:
18-inch alloy wheels with a space saver spare wheel
Dusk-sensing LED headlightsFront and rear USB-A and USB-C ports
Keyless entry and startSeven airbags
Roof railsAutonomous emergency braking (AEB)
Synthetic leather seat and steering wheel upholsteryAdaptive cruise control
Six-way driver/four-way front passenger electric seat adjustmentTraffic jam assist
Manual air-conditioning with rear air ventsLane keeping assistance
10.25-inch digital driver’s displayLane centring
13.2-inch touchscreenBlind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
Wireless/wired Apple CarPlay and Android AutoTraffic sign recognition
Satellite navigationDriver monitoring
Digital radioRear parking sensors
Six-speaker sound systemReversing camera
111911ca/jaecoo j7 plug in hybrid 10 jpg
36
J7 Track adds to Core:
Rain-sensing wipersFront parking sensors
Driver’s knee airbag360-degree camera
Dual-zone automatic climate controlAcoustic windscreen glass
Eight-speaker Sony sound systemElectronic rear child safety locks
50W wireless phone chargerColour-selectable cabin ambient lighting
Power tailgateHeated front seats
0b7e0c35/jaecoo j7 10 jpg
36
J7 Ridge adds to Track:
All-wheel drive with a torque-biasing rear differentialDriver seat memory
19-inch alloy wheels with a full-sized spare wheelVentilated front seats
Larger 14.8-inch touchscreenHeated steering wheel
Head-up displayPuddle lamps
Panoramic sunroof with sunshadeAlloy pedals
Perforated synthetic leather trimAuto-dimming rear mirror
Four-way driver’s lumbar adjustmentInbuilt dashcam
0139119b/jaecoo j7 plug in hybrid 1 jpg
36
J7 Summit PHEV adds to Ridge:
Plug-in hybrid system with 18.3kWh batteryTyre repair kit (no spare)
19-inch wheels in ‘aero’ designSteering column-mounted gear selector

The Jaecoo J7 range will be available from Chery Jaecoo dealerships from May.

MOREEverything Chery


Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.