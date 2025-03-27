Jaecoo J7 price and specs: Chery’s premium arm launches in Australia

Jaecoo has launched its first product in Australia, the J7 mid-size SUV priced from $34,990 drive away. The first J7s will land in dealers in May.
Using the same platform as the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, the J7 will be offered in four variants locally: base Core, mid-range Track and Ridge and top-spec plug-in hybrid Summit.
The petrol J7 range uses the same turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, making 137kW of power and 275Nm of torque. That’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and either front- or all-wheel drive. Fuel consumption for the 2WD models is rated at 7.0L/100km and 7.8L/100km for the AWD.
The top-spec Summit, however, uses a 105kW/215Nm turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine mated to a 150kW/310Nm electric motor for 255kW/525Nm total outputs. Its 18.3kWh LFP battery allows for a claimed 90km of electric driving range (WLTP) and a total driving range from a full battery and full tank of fuel of over 1,200km. Its claimed fuel consumption is just 1.0L/100km, though as with all plug-in hybrids, that depends on how much it’s charged.
Unlike a lot of PHEVs, the J7 Summit can be DC fast charged at up to 40kW for a 30 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 20 minutes. Above 30 percent charge, the J7 PHEV can run as a pure EV at up to speeds of 120km/h.
Measuring 4,500mm long, the J7 is around 10cm shorter than a Toyota RAV4. It also measures 1,865mm wide, 1,680mm tall and rides on a 2,700mm long wheelbase. The bootspace measures between 340 litres for AWD/PHEV variants to 424L for the 2WD cars - the seats folded figure is between 1,265L and 1,349L.
Jaecoo cars are covered by an eight-year/unlimited km warranty with eight years of capped price servicing and up to eight years of roadside assistance (if the car is serviced through Jaecoo). Eight years of servicing costs $2,952 for the 2WD models, $3,322 for AWD and $3,372 for the PHEV.
|Jaecoo J7 pricing (drive away):
|Core 2WD
|$34,990
|Track 2WD
|$37,990
|Ridge AWD
|$42,990
|Summit PHEV 2WD
|$47,990
|Jaecoo J7 Core standard equipment:
|18-inch alloy wheels with a space saver spare wheel
|Dusk-sensing LED headlights
|Front and rear USB-A and USB-C ports
|Keyless entry and start
|Seven airbags
|Roof rails
|Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
|Synthetic leather seat and steering wheel upholstery
|Adaptive cruise control
|Six-way driver/four-way front passenger electric seat adjustment
|Traffic jam assist
|Manual air-conditioning with rear air vents
|Lane keeping assistance
|10.25-inch digital driver’s display
|Lane centring
|13.2-inch touchscreen
|Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
|Wireless/wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Traffic sign recognition
|Satellite navigation
|Driver monitoring
|Digital radio
|Rear parking sensors
|Six-speaker sound system
|Reversing camera
|J7 Track adds to Core:
|Rain-sensing wipers
|Front parking sensors
|Driver’s knee airbag
|360-degree camera
|Dual-zone automatic climate control
|Acoustic windscreen glass
|Eight-speaker Sony sound system
|Electronic rear child safety locks
|50W wireless phone charger
|Colour-selectable cabin ambient lighting
|Power tailgate
|Heated front seats
|J7 Ridge adds to Track:
|All-wheel drive with a torque-biasing rear differential
|Driver seat memory
|19-inch alloy wheels with a full-sized spare wheel
|Ventilated front seats
|Larger 14.8-inch touchscreen
|Heated steering wheel
|Head-up display
|Puddle lamps
|Panoramic sunroof with sunshade
|Alloy pedals
|Perforated synthetic leather trim
|Auto-dimming rear mirror
|Four-way driver’s lumbar adjustment
|Inbuilt dashcam
|J7 Summit PHEV adds to Ridge:
|Plug-in hybrid system with 18.3kWh battery
|Tyre repair kit (no spare)
|19-inch wheels in ‘aero’ design
|Steering column-mounted gear selector
The Jaecoo J7 range will be available from Chery Jaecoo dealerships from May.
