Jaecoo J7 price and specs: Chery’s premium arm launches in Australia

Jaecoo has launched its first product in Australia, the J7 mid-size SUV priced from $34,990 drive away. The first J7s will land in dealers in May.

Using the same platform as the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, the J7 will be offered in four variants locally: base Core, mid-range Track and Ridge and top-spec plug-in hybrid Summit.

The petrol J7 range uses the same turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, making 137kW of power and 275Nm of torque. That’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and either front- or all-wheel drive. Fuel consumption for the 2WD models is rated at 7.0L/100km and 7.8L/100km for the AWD.

36

The top-spec Summit, however, uses a 105kW/215Nm turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine mated to a 150kW/310Nm electric motor for 255kW/525Nm total outputs. Its 18.3kWh LFP battery allows for a claimed 90km of electric driving range (WLTP) and a total driving range from a full battery and full tank of fuel of over 1,200km. Its claimed fuel consumption is just 1.0L/100km, though as with all plug-in hybrids, that depends on how much it’s charged.