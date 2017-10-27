Subscribe
Ken Block launches tyre-frying trailer for Gymkhana 10

The King of turning rubber into smoke has teased his biggest and latest project, along with a new documentary series

27 Oct 2017
Cameron Kirby
THE RENOWNED destroyer of tyres, Ken Block, is back at it again, dropping a trailer for the 10th instalment of his Gymkhana series.

It’s been more than a decade since Block first slid his way around an abandoned airfield in a rally-spec Subaru.

Since then, things have escalated with bigger set pieces, higher production quality, and more daring stunts.

Block claims Gymkhana 10 will be the biggest yet, with five cars attacking five different locations.

The celebration of tyre destruction will launch late next year, with Block also stating one of the cars featured will be a never-before-seen build from his Hoonigan Racing squad.

Along with the trailer for Gymkhana 10, Block and co revealed the film will be accompanied by an unscripted, five-part documentary series which will be aired on Amazon Video.

The trailer has got us giddy, with plenty of flames, sparks, and an almost endless supply of smoke.

Block recently released his Climbkhana film, where he attacked the infamous Pike Peak hillclimb in the twin-turbo Ford Mustang ‘Hoonicorn V2.0’.

Gymkhana 9 was initially planned to be filmed in Sydney Australia, before proposals from the production crew was knocked back by New South Wales police.

 

