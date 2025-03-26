Keyless entry theft: Expert tips on how to prevent it

Most new cars on the market today feature keyless entry, potentially making them easier targets for thieves. Unscrupulous crims are using a device to trick vehicles into thinking that the key is nearby, which can unlock the vehicle and start the ignition when car keys are nearby to capture the signal, even when they may be inside the driver’s home. TikTok posts referring to ‘stolen keyless entry cars’ have reached over 96 million, while search demand for ‘keyless car theft prevention’ has increased by 133 per cent in Australia in the past 12 months, suggesting drivers are concerned about finding methods to decrease the risk of their car being stolen. 2 Victoria has faced a significant increase in car theft, reaching the highest toll since 2003: over 25,000 vehicles were stolen in Victoria between October 2003 and September 2024.

Police have reported seizing Flipper Zeros, which are devices that read, copy and replicate car fob signals. These devices are then used to replicate frequencies emitted by car key fobs and breaking into vehicles. Keith Hawes, Director at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, has advised drivers to implement the following prevention tips to minimise the risk of being a victim of keyless car theft: Physical security methods: “Using a steering wheel or pedal locks inside your vehicle can be a visible deterrent to potential thieves, ultimately minimising the risk of car theft. Physical security measures like a steering wheel lock add an extra layer of security that will deter thieves away due to extra effort to bypass. They’re an inexpensive method to prevent stolen vehicles.” Park in garages: “Where possible, park your vehicle in secure and safe areas. Concealing your vehicle makes it harder for thieves to access and decreases the risk of being targeted. Cars may still be hijacked from garages and secure places. However, the risk is significantly reduced.”