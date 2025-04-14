After a long and drawn-out teaser campaign, the Kia Tasman has been revealed and has the potential to be one of the most important new entries into the intensely competitive dual-cab ute market in many years.



Kia is planning to deliver 10,000 to 11,000 Tasmans in Australia this year, ramping up to 20,000 next year, with first deliveries expected to commence in July.

It has a steep climb ahead if it is to realise Kia’s lofty ambitions, so here’s everything we currently know about the Tasman.

March 2025: Second Kia Tasman ad released

Kia Australia has launched a new ad campaign for its upcoming Tasman ute, which debuted at yesterday’s season debut NRL match.

Created as a follow up to the high-rotation ‘Kia’s Getting A Ute’ ad that aired in March 2024, the new commercial once again features some of Australia’s biggest sporting legends, as well as Buck the Brisbane Broncos mascot. Buddy Franklin, Darren Lockyer, Alfie Langer, Steve Waugh and Dylan Alcott all make appearances.

Unlike the first one, it features full exterior and interior footage of the now-revealed Tasman.

The latest ad is, like the Tasman, homegrown. Much of the new ute’s development was done in Australia. According to the company, from concept design, naming decisions, focus group studies and benchmarking tests, Kia Australia played a pivotal role in shaping the Tasman, ensuring it meets the demands of our market.

As we’ve come to expect from Kia, the Tasman will feature a local ride and handling tune to further adapt it to our conditions.

The Tasman range will be powered by the same 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine seen in the Sorento SUV, 154kW/440Nm outputs and mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

It will also be capable of towing a 3,500kg braked trailer, a one-tonne payload and even feature an integrated brake trailer controller – all features that Kia describes as “non-negotiable”.

Its four-wheel drive system will include a low-range transfer case, rear differential lock, and an intelligent traction control system to deliver “exceptional capability for serious off-road adventures”.

It will be available in dual pick up, double cab chassis and single cab chassis body styles with combinations of various trims across two- and four-wheel drive drivetrains.

February 2025: International pricing hints at Kia Tasman’s local cost

Korean pricing has been revealed for the Kia Tasman, providing the first indication of how much the brand’s first dual-cab will cost. While shipping and local homologation costs mean the figures aren’t directly comparable, it at least provides a ballpark.

In its native market, the four-tier range starts at 37.5 million won (~AU$42,000), followed by the Adventure at 41,1 million won (~AU$46,000), increasing to 44.9 million won (~AU$50,000) for the Extreme and topping out at 52.4 million (~AU$59,000) for the X-Pro.

Of those four, only the X-Pro nameplate will make it to Australia and given local buyers’ propensity for higher-spec models it is likely to be a popular choice.

That AU$59,000 figure does give Kia Australia some wiggle room when compared to rivals like the Ford Ranger Wildtrak ($69,690 +ORCs), Toyota Hilux Rogue ($71,530 +ORCs) and Mazda BT-50 SP ($71,500 +ORCs) and puts it in a very similar ballpark to the Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain ($67,990 driveaway) and Mitsubishi Triton GSR ($63,840 +ORCs).

Official pricing will be confirmed closer to the Kia Tasman’s local launch.

October 2024: 2025 Kia Tasman ute makes global debut

The hotly anticipated Kia Tasman ute has finally made its official debut at the Jeddah Motor Show in the Middle East. It will launch in its native Korea in the first half of 2025 and then make its way to Australia, likely by year’s end.

There’s little that’s controversial about the Tasman’s mechanical makeup. It’s powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel producing 154kW/441Nm through an eight-speed automatic.

Full-time all-wheel drive is standard on the higher X-Line and X-Pro variants but optional on the entry-level Baseline.

The independent double-wishbone front end is teamed with the live-axle, leaf-sprung rear and the dampers use Sensitive Damper Control and Hydraulic Rebound Stop technology claimed to improve body control.

What is more controversial is the design, a departure from the dual-cab norm with its slim vertical headlights, accentuated grille and blacked-out over fenders. Karim Habib, the Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, described it as: “Solid and capable, its design beings with an honest form, using simple and rugged elements to capture a spirit of practicality.”

Single- and dual-cab bodies will be offered as well as cab-chassis variants along with a quartet of bed options: single decker, double decker, sports bar and ladder rack. The bed measures 1512mm long, 1572mm wide and 540mm deep with 1186mm between the wheel arches, with up to 1195kg of payload and a maximum braked towing capacity of 3500kg.

The X-Pro is intended as a more off-road focused variant, with smaller 17-inch wheels (down from the 18s of the lesser variants) and all-terrain tyres, more ground clearance, a locking rear diff and an X-Trek mode that offers low-speed off-road cruise control.

Where the Kia Tasman is attempting to differentiate itself from its many dual-cab rivals is inside, with a more passenger car-like interior including widescreen (12.3 + 5.0 + 12.3-inch screens) displays, an eight-speaker Harmon Kardon stereo, dual wireless charging pads, reclinable rear seats and multiple storage options.

A comprehensive suite of active safety aids will be standard, including remote parking assist, as well as a Ground View Monitor allowing drivers to see the road ‘through’ the bonnet when driving off road.

Nine colours will be available and Kia will also offer a range of factory-backed accessories including sidesteps and beadlock-capable wheels.

August 2024: Kia Tasman spied undergoing local testing

As we await the official reveal in the second half of 2024, development testing continues with the new Kia Tasman ute.

Quick-thinking reader Clive Williams snapped these shots of a heavily disguised Tasman completing towing durability work in far-western New South Wales near the Mungo National Park.

If it’s to be competitive with the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max and others the Tasman will need a maximum braked towing capacity of 3500kg.

July 2024: Documentary to showcase Kia Tasman’s Australian testing

Kia has teased an upcoming documentary series entitled ‘One More Round’ that showcases the Tasman dual-cab ute testing in the Australian wilderness.

Running from July-October, the series will take a behind-the-scenes look at the grueling testing program, including interviews with the development team, with episodes focusing on off-road testing, deep-water wading, all-terrain durability, towing, on-track performance and ride and handling.

The series is intended to build anticipation ahead of the Tasman’s reveal in the second half of 2024, ahead of a 2025 launch.

March 2024: Kia Tasman officially confirmed in star-studded video

A new TV commercial has been released confirming Tasman as the name of Kia’s forthcoming dual-cab ute. The big budget ad, that stars a who’s who of Australian sporting legends, closes with the words: “Kia Tasman ute. Arrival 2025.”

This follows an earlier teaser commercial that dropped plenty of hints that Tasman would be the name chosen without ever explicitly confirming it.

Engineering and development are well advanced, with plenty of prototypes spied locally and overseas. It’s understood that around 100 prototypes are currently in action around the globe in an attempt to take on the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

Kia has bold ambitions for its new dual-cab, with an expectation of up to 20,000 sales per annum, which would see it supplant the Isuzu D-Max as Australia’s third-favourite ute.

Any official specifications have yet to be revealed, but it’s expected the Tasman will use the 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel that offers 148kW/440Nm in the Sorento SUV.

June 2023: New Kia dual-cab confirmed, Tasman name likely

A senior source in Kia Australia’s dealer network told Wheels the company used a recent dealer conference to confirm a new dual-cab ute – known internally by the TK model code – will be offered in Australia from 2025.

Kia Australia confirmed the existence of the ute but offered no other details, but previously seen spy shots suggest a mid-size dual-cab to rival the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max.

While not certain, Kia’s trademark of the Tasman nameplate makes it a likely candidate in reference to Dutch explorer Abel Tasman, who has Tasmania and the Tasman Sea named in his honour.

According to our source, dealers were told development on the ute started in 2020 though internal discussions at Kia have been going on even longer, Kia Australia’s MD Damien Meredith telling Wheels in 2018: “We’re hopeful that something will happen in the light commercial range in a few years’ time.”

Kia Australia’s engineering team is expected to play a significant role in the ute’s development.