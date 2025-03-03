Kia’s star-studded Tasman ute ad returns

Kia Australia has launched a new ad campaign for its upcoming Tasman ute, which debuted at yesterday’s season debut NRL match.
Created as a follow up to the high-rotation ‘Kia’s Getting A Ute’ ad that aired in March 2024, the new commercial once again features some of Australia’s biggest sporting legends, as well as Buck the Brisbane Broncos mascot. Buddy Franklin, Darren Lockyer, Alfie Langer, Steve Waugh and Dylan Alcott all make appearances.
Unlike the first one, it features full exterior and interior footage of the now-revealed Tasman.
The latest ad is, like the Tasman, homegrown. Much of the new ute’s development was done in Australia. According to the company, from concept design, naming decisions, focus group studies and benchmarking tests, Kia Australia played a pivotal role in shaping the Tasman, ensuring it meets the demands of our market.
As we’ve come to expect from Kia, the Tasman will feature a local ride and handling tune to further adapt it to our conditions.
The Tasman range will be powered by the same 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine seen in the Sorento SUV, 154kW/440Nm outputs and mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
It will also be capable of towing a 3,500kg braked trailer, a one-tonne payload and even feature an integrated brake trailer controller - all features that Kia describes as “non-negotiable”.
Its four-wheel drive system will include a low-range transfer case, rear differential lock, and an intelligent traction control system to deliver “exceptional capability for serious off-road adventures”.
It will be available in dual pick up, double cab chassis and single cab chassis body styles with combinations of various trims across two- and four-wheel drive drivetrains.
The Kia Tasman will launch in Australia mid-year, with local pricing and full specifications yet to be announced.
