Kia’s star-studded Tasman ute ad returns

Kia Australia has launched a new ad campaign for its upcoming Tasman ute, which debuted at yesterday’s season debut NRL match. Created as a follow up to the high-rotation ‘Kia’s Getting A Ute’ ad that aired in March 2024, the new commercial once again features some of Australia’s biggest sporting legends, as well as Buck the Brisbane Broncos mascot. Buddy Franklin, Darren Lockyer, Alfie Langer, Steve Waugh and Dylan Alcott all make appearances. 6 Unlike the first one, it features full exterior and interior footage of the now-revealed Tasman.

The latest ad is, like the Tasman, homegrown. Much of the new ute’s development was done in Australia. According to the company, from concept design, naming decisions, focus group studies and benchmarking tests, Kia Australia played a pivotal role in shaping the Tasman, ensuring it meets the demands of our market. As we’ve come to expect from Kia, the Tasman will feature a local ride and handling tune to further adapt it to our conditions. The Tasman range will be powered by the same 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine seen in the Sorento SUV, 154kW/440Nm outputs and mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It will also be capable of towing a 3,500kg braked trailer, a one-tonne payload and even feature an integrated brake trailer controller - all features that Kia describes as “non-negotiable”.