Lego Toyota AE86 could become a real product

The Lego Ideas website is an excellent place to see the breadth of creativity in the world. It also happens to have an apparently large overlap with the world of car enthusiasts.

This is a perfect example – one user has submitted his designs for a Toyota AE86 and an AE85 for consideration by Lego to become an official set.

The builder also created an AE86 in the image of the Fujiwara Tofu Delivery car from the manga and anime Initial D, which becomes a street drifting car after dark.

Its builder says it’s approximately a 1:13 scale, with working pop-up headlights, a proper interior and engine under the bonnet, and even a paper cup as a reference to Initial D’s main character Takumi’s driver training techniques.

As well as the AE86 designs, the AE85 designs have been uploaded to display the differences, in these models that’s mainly the fixed headlights as opposed to the AE86’s pop-ups.