Lexus reveals new plug-in hybrid SUV for Australia

Lexus introduces a second plug-in hybrid - the RX450h+ - to Australia, due in April priced from $123,500 plus on-road costs.

Jake Williams
Lexus Australia has announced a new plug-in hybrid variant of the RX range, with the RX450h+ due in local showrooms in April priced from $123,500 +ORC.

Powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine combined with front and rear electric motors and an 18.1kWh battery, the RX450h+ makes a combined 227kW of power and hits 100km/h in 6.5 seconds.

According to Lexus, it will travel 68km electrically before the petrol engine kicks in from a full charge, while its 55-litre fuel tank is minimum 10L smaller than regular RX models due to the battery. The claimed combined fuel consumption is just 1.3L/100km - again, with a full charge.

The RX450h+ has been offered since 2022 overseas, but Lexus Australia has only introduced it now thanks to incoming emissions standards and freer supply - the only other Lexus PHEV sold in Australia, the smaller NX450h+, was taken off sale temporarily due to high demand.

Unlike the regular hybrid RX, the RX450h+ is to be offered only in high-spec Sports Luxury grade, and with the Sports Luxury hybrid’s Enhancement Pack 2 as standard equipment.

Priced at $123,500 +ORC, the RX450h+ is $9,900 more expensive than the RX350h Sports Luxury that sits below it - though it features the aforementioned Enhancement Pack 2 as standard, reducing the price gap to $6,000.

The introduction of the RX450h+ coincides with minor 2025 updates for the RX, including a new 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, additional illumination in the cabin and new acoustic windscreen, front and rear-side glass across the range.

RX450h+ standard equipment
21-inch alloy wheels with adaptive suspensionTri-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lightingPower reclining and folding rear seats
Rain-sensing automatic wipersRear door sunshades
Keyless entry with push button startDigital rear-view mirror
Heated and auto-folding mirrors12.3-inch digital driver’s display
Panoramic glass sunroof14-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and DAB+ digital radio
Roof railsLexus Connected Services with inbuilt data communication module
Power tailgateWireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Acoustic front and side windows21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system
Semi-aniline leather upholstery in black, white or brownWireless phone charger
14-way electric front seats with memory, heating and ventilationMulti-colour interior ambient lighting
Heated and ventilated outboard rear seatsHead-up display
Heated leather steering wheel with electrically adjustable steering column
RX450h+ safety equipment
Eight airbagsDriver attention monitoring
Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist, motorcycle and intersection assistanceLow-speed front and rear automatic braking
Adaptive cruise controlSafe exit assist
Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warningFront and rear parking sensors
Adaptive lane guidanceAutomatic parking
Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert360-degree camera
Traffic sign recognitionMatrix adaptive high beam
2025 Lexus RX pricing (plus on-road costs)
RX350h Luxury 2WD$90,350
RX350h Luxury AWD$93,700
RX350 F Sport AWD$100,950
RX350 Sports Luxury AWD$106,950
RX350h Sports Luxury AWD$113,600
RX450h+ Sports Luxury AWD$123,500
RX500h F Sport Performance$127,700

The RX450h+ is available to order now and will enter local Lexus showrooms in April.

