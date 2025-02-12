Lexus reveals new plug-in hybrid SUV for Australia

Lexus Australia has announced a new plug-in hybrid variant of the RX range, with the RX450h+ due in local showrooms in April priced from $123,500 +ORC.

Powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine combined with front and rear electric motors and an 18.1kWh battery, the RX450h+ makes a combined 227kW of power and hits 100km/h in 6.5 seconds.

According to Lexus, it will travel 68km electrically before the petrol engine kicks in from a full charge, while its 55-litre fuel tank is minimum 10L smaller than regular RX models due to the battery. The claimed combined fuel consumption is just 1.3L/100km - again, with a full charge.

The RX450h+ has been offered since 2022 overseas, but Lexus Australia has only introduced it now thanks to incoming emissions standards and freer supply - the only other Lexus PHEV sold in Australia, the smaller NX450h+, was taken off sale temporarily due to high demand.

Unlike the regular hybrid RX, the RX450h+ is to be offered only in high-spec Sports Luxury grade, and with the Sports Luxury hybrid’s Enhancement Pack 2 as standard equipment.