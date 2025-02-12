Lexus reveals new plug-in hybrid SUV for Australia

Lexus Australia has announced a new plug-in hybrid variant of the RX range, with the RX450h+ due in local showrooms in April priced from $123,500 +ORC.
Powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine combined with front and rear electric motors and an 18.1kWh battery, the RX450h+ makes a combined 227kW of power and hits 100km/h in 6.5 seconds.
According to Lexus, it will travel 68km electrically before the petrol engine kicks in from a full charge, while its 55-litre fuel tank is minimum 10L smaller than regular RX models due to the battery. The claimed combined fuel consumption is just 1.3L/100km - again, with a full charge.
The RX450h+ has been offered since 2022 overseas, but Lexus Australia has only introduced it now thanks to incoming emissions standards and freer supply - the only other Lexus PHEV sold in Australia, the smaller NX450h+, was taken off sale temporarily due to high demand.
Unlike the regular hybrid RX, the RX450h+ is to be offered only in high-spec Sports Luxury grade, and with the Sports Luxury hybrid’s Enhancement Pack 2 as standard equipment.
Priced at $123,500 +ORC, the RX450h+ is $9,900 more expensive than the RX350h Sports Luxury that sits below it - though it features the aforementioned Enhancement Pack 2 as standard, reducing the price gap to $6,000.
The introduction of the RX450h+ coincides with minor 2025 updates for the RX, including a new 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, additional illumination in the cabin and new acoustic windscreen, front and rear-side glass across the range.
|RX450h+ standard equipment
|21-inch alloy wheels with adaptive suspension
|Tri-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
|Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting
|Power reclining and folding rear seats
|Rain-sensing automatic wipers
|Rear door sunshades
|Keyless entry with push button start
|Digital rear-view mirror
|Heated and auto-folding mirrors
|12.3-inch digital driver’s display
|Panoramic glass sunroof
|14-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and DAB+ digital radio
|Roof rails
|Lexus Connected Services with inbuilt data communication module
|Power tailgate
|Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Acoustic front and side windows
|21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system
|Semi-aniline leather upholstery in black, white or brown
|Wireless phone charger
|14-way electric front seats with memory, heating and ventilation
|Multi-colour interior ambient lighting
|Heated and ventilated outboard rear seats
|Head-up display
|Heated leather steering wheel with electrically adjustable steering column
|RX450h+ safety equipment
|Eight airbags
|Driver attention monitoring
|Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist, motorcycle and intersection assistance
|Low-speed front and rear automatic braking
|Adaptive cruise control
|Safe exit assist
|Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Adaptive lane guidance
|Automatic parking
|Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
|360-degree camera
|Traffic sign recognition
|Matrix adaptive high beam
|2025 Lexus RX pricing (plus on-road costs)
|RX350h Luxury 2WD
|$90,350
|RX350h Luxury AWD
|$93,700
|RX350 F Sport AWD
|$100,950
|RX350 Sports Luxury AWD
|$106,950
|RX350h Sports Luxury AWD
|$113,600
|RX450h+ Sports Luxury AWD
|$123,500
|RX500h F Sport Performance
|$127,700
The RX450h+ is available to order now and will enter local Lexus showrooms in April.
