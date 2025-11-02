British newcomer Longbow has introduced its first two all-electric sports cars – the open-top Speedster and its fixed-roof sibling, the Roadster – both built around the concept of ultra-lightweight performance. Produced in strictly limited numbers, they aim to revive the lean, agile driving feel of classic British roadsters, but powered by modern electric architecture.

The Speedster weighs just 895 kg and is claimed to sprint from 0–100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, while the slightly heavier Roadster, at 995 kg, does the same benchmark in 3.6 seconds. Both models are mounted on bespoke aluminium chassis designed for stiffness and weight efficiency and employ compact e-motor and battery systems to optimise performance.

Pricing in the UK starts at £84,995 (A$158,000) for the Speedster and £64,995 (A$120,000) for the Roadster. Both cars are available to order now, and limited to just 150 units of each model globally.

Founders include industry veterans who previously worked for Tesla, Lucid and other EV and high-performance engineering companies. According to the firm, the goal was to create a driver-oriented machine in an era when many electric vehicles tip the scales well above 1500kg.

While powertrain outputs have not been fully detailed, the engineering emphasis is clear: significant performance delivered through low mass, not just high horsepower. Range claims point to up to 442km (WLTP) for the Speedster, a result enabled by its lightweight architecture.

Designed, engineered and hand-built in the UK, Longbow says the driving experience is meant to “feel alive in your hands” – a direct contrast to the often heavy and complex nature of many modern EVs. The brand is calling its new class a “Featherweight Electric Vehicle (FEV)”, playing into the storied heritage of lightweight British sports cars such as the Lotus Elise and Jaguar E‑Type.

With these models, Longbow is carving out a niche within the broader EV market – one that adapts lightweight sports-car dynamics to an electrified future. While the initial focus is Europe and the UK, potential expansion beyond those markets could make the Speedster and Roadster intriguing prospects for Australian enthusiasts seeking something rare, bespoke and electric-agile.