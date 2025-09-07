Hundreds of thousands of drivers in New South Wales will soon see a major change to their number plates, as the state prepares to roll out new identifiers for electric and hybrid vehicles.

The update affects around 367,000 EV and hybrid owners, who currently rely on blue-and-white adhesive stickers to alert emergency services to their vehicle’s fuel type. Under the new system, plates will feature an integrated identifier pressed directly into the metal, similar to the existing numbers and letters.

Transport for NSW said the new plates represent a step forward in both safety and customer experience. “NSW is the first state in Australia to introduce a safety label plate, which will help emergency services quickly identify an alternative fuel vehicle in a crash or fire,” Road Safety Regulation Executive Director Duncan Lucas said in a statement.

Lucas explained that unlike stickers, which can peel or be misplaced, the stamped design is more durable and ensures consistent placement. “Pressing a fuel identifier into a vehicle’s number plate is only a small change, but it will make a big difference to motorists and emergency crews,” he said.

“Unlike adhesive labels, the safety label is pressed into the plate like the numbers and letters, making it more durable and allowing the fuel type to be identified by its unique shape.

“Having a ‘built-in’ identifier also makes it easier for owners and drivers to stay compliant, with less maintenance and better long-term durability, and ensures correct placement of the safety label on the number plate for easier identification during an emergency.

Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Daniel O’Dea stressed the importance of clear identifiers for first responders. He noted that EVs carry unique risks such as high-voltage electrical systems, unexpected movement, and potential battery fires.

“The addition of a fuel-type identifier on number plates gives responders immediate confirmation they are dealing with an EV, allowing them to adapt their approach to keep both themselves and occupants safe,” he said.

By providing instant recognition, emergency teams can apply specialised rescue methods and reduce the risk of electric shock or chemical exposure.

Authorities confirmed there will be no additional cost for vehicle owners, and the new plates are expected to be phased in across NSW in the coming months.

With electric vehicles representing the fastest growing segment of the Australian car market, officials say the measure is a simple but effective way of supporting the technology’s growth while prioritising safety.