New Maserati GranTurismo electric supercoupe teased

Maserati shares first images of upcoming new new GranTurismo, the company's first EV

13 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
2022 Maserati GranTurismo preview
Snapshot

  • Launch timing unclear, but 2022 could be on the cards
  • It will become Maserati's first EV alongside the GranCabrio
  • 485kW electric motor could make it the company's most powerful car ever

New images of Maserati's first EV have surfaced after the Italian manufacturer released 'spy' photos of its heavily camouflaged prototype online. 

Announced in September 2020, the GranTurismo and GranCabrio will be the first 100 per cent electric Maserati models, adopting the Folgore nameplate – the Italian word for lightning.

No concrete details have been released about the GranTurismo's powerplant, but it's expected the Folgore will have up to 485kW on tap – helping it to a 0-100km/h time of 2.5 seconds.

A more conventional petrol variant of the new cars could have the MC20 supercar's 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, detuned to avoid showing up the supercar.

The two-door grand tourer looks to embrace the design language set by the MC20, adopting vertical headlights and a wide radiator grill with large side intakes.

Further back on the body you'll find integrated handles in the door, leading to an angular C-pillar section above the thin rear lights, almost making it look like a Jaguar F-Type from some angles.

A minimalist rear spoiler sits atop the boot lid with chrome exhaust tips sticking out from the rear bumper, all but confirming this prototype is running the V6 petrol engine.

There's no word yet on the official launch date though Maserati states, "Ahead of the launch of the new model, the prototype cars are currently undergoing a period of intensive road and circuit testing, in various conditions of use, to acquire vital data for the preparation of the final setup."

As of the start of 2021, Maserati is now a part of the Stellantis family, parent company Fiat having been a major part of the merger between FCA and PSA.

