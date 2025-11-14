McLaren Automotive has unveiled Project Viva, a one-of-one 750S supercar designed by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) – the brand’s in-house division dedicated to bespoke creations and exclusive commissions. The project serves as a creative tribute to Las Vegas ahead of the city’s Formula 1 Grand Prix, showcasing the intersection of art, innovation and performance that defines both McLaren and its host city.

Project Viva reinterprets Las Vegas through a monochrome design, a bold contrast to the city’s trademark neon vibrancy. The intricate “Sketch in Motion” livery, hand-painted by MSO’s craftsmen, captures the rhythm and geometry of Las Vegas landmarks, music culture, and racing heritage.

The car’s bespoke finishes include Muriwai White, a reference to McLaren’s New Zealand roots, and a new exclusive paint called Vegas Nights. The latter is a deep black hue infused with flecks of cyan, magenta, and green, intended to mimic the glow of neon light against the desert skyline. Each hand-painted stroke contributes to what MSO describes as a “visual narrative” linking the car’s design language to McLaren’s racing DNA.

Adding a personal touch, McLaren Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Australia’s Oscar Piastri each contributed hand-drawn design details to the car. These include sketches and signature lines, as well as a tenth Constructors’ Championship star on the rear bumper – marking McLaren Racing’s recent F1 victory.

Jonathan Simms, Director of McLaren Special Operations, said Project Viva embodies the MSO ethos: “It’s where craft meets character, and where any inspiration can become a story told through design. Every commission we create is a fusion of vision and skill.”

The Project Viva 750S is powered by McLaren’s latest-generation twin-turbo V8 engine, blending the brand’s engineering performance with meticulous artistic detail. It will be displayed at the McLaren Experience Centre inside the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel, coinciding with the city’s Grand Prix celebrations.

For McLaren, Project Viva not only highlights its continued partnership with Formula 1 but also reinforces the company’s broader vision: merging high-performance automotive design with artistic expression, transforming road-going supercars into bespoke works of modern craftsmanship.