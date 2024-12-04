Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition: Australian pricing and specs revealed

For lovers of performance-oriented compact hatches, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ was already a firm favourite. The debut of a limited edition model with a spectacularly bold, luminous AMG Green Light Magno paint job may blow their collective minds.

Besides the head-turning exterior finish, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition features racing-inspired external enhancements along with key interior trim and specification updates. The addition of an AMG-developed Aerodynamics Package adds add both to its performance credentials and driving experience.

The stunning Green Light Magno paintwork, sourced directly from the Mercedes-AMG GT, has not previously been available in the compact class. The finish includes distinctive racing stripes, contrasting yellow highlights and a range of special identifiers.

AMG Night Package

The limited edition hatch is offered in both AMG Night Package and Night Package II.

The first brings black accents to the front splitter, wing mirror housings and beltlines, while windows behind the B-pillar are dark tinted. Night Package II adds darkened details found in the struts on the radiator trim, on badging on the front fender and tailgate, on the grille-mounted and wheel hub-mounted Mercedes stars, and on the door handles.