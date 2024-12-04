Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition: Australian pricing and specs revealed

For lovers of performance-oriented compact hatches, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ was already a firm favourite. The debut of a limited edition model with a spectacularly bold, luminous AMG Green Light Magno paint job may blow their collective minds.
Besides the head-turning exterior finish, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition features racing-inspired external enhancements along with key interior trim and specification updates. The addition of an AMG-developed Aerodynamics Package adds add both to its performance credentials and driving experience.
The stunning Green Light Magno paintwork, sourced directly from the Mercedes-AMG GT, has not previously been available in the compact class. The finish includes distinctive racing stripes, contrasting yellow highlights and a range of special identifiers.
AMG Night Package
The limited edition hatch is offered in both AMG Night Package and Night Package II.
The first brings black accents to the front splitter, wing mirror housings and beltlines, while windows behind the B-pillar are dark tinted. Night Package II adds darkened details found in the struts on the radiator trim, on badging on the front fender and tailgate, on the grille-mounted and wheel hub-mounted Mercedes stars, and on the door handles.
To finish the race-bred look, a black racing stripe runs from front to rear, sealed on the bonnet with an AMG crest, foil racing stripes adorn the flanks, ‘A 45 S’ lettering is displayed on the front doors and yellow highlights including contrasting yellow flange and rim spokes on the exclusive 19-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels in matt black.
The AMG-specific Aerodynamics Package developed in the Affalterbach wind tunnel enhances downforce and improves handling at high speeds via a fixed AMG rear wing and special add-on parts.
Exclusive interior
Sportiness extends to the A 45 S Limited Edition’s cabin with ARTICO leather and MICROCUT microfibre seats bearing yellow decorative stitching, also seen on door panels and instrument panel, and with ‘45 S’ emblems embroidered into the front seat headrests in yellow.
At the controls, the AMG Performance steering wheel is finished in leather and MICROCUT with yellow decorative stitching.
Additional elements include aluminium trim with AMG pattern and yellow AMG lettering, AMG door sills illuminating the AMG logo in yellow, and AMG floor mats include ‘45 S’ lettering and yellow stitching.
Key performance indicators
Compact but powerful is the perfect description for the A 45 S Limited Edition, its 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing an impressive 310 kW and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 270km/h.
Both AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive – with driving force distributed variably between the front and rear axles, and selectively between the left and right rear wheels - and AMG TORQUE CONTROL deliver superb handling characteristics.
