The new Mercedes-AMG GLE53 4Matic+ has been confirmed with pricing and specification for Australia.

With Mercedes’ new-ish inline six nestled under the bonnet, the GLE53 marks a step forward for Mercedes in terms of moving its ever-expanding SUV range into the future of powertrain tech.

While it’s still expected to be joined by a newer, V8-powered GLE63 eventually, the ’53 nicks the engine from its E Class cousin, a mild hybrid, twin-turbo, 3.0-litre straight six with 320kW and 520Nm. Another 16kW and 250Nm comes from the EQ Boost (mild hybrid) system on overboost, and Mercedes claims a 0-100km/h run is possible in in 5.3 seconds.

Here in Australia, pricing for the AMG GLE53 starts at $166,700 (MRLP, before on-roads), though expect a ‘coupe-SUV’ shape to arrive eventually for a few dollars more.

The rest of the GLE53’s features are fairly standard AMG menu items: 9-speed TCT automatic; AMG active exhaust; 400x36mm ventilated and perforated discs at the front axle with 345x25mm at the rear.

Of course, Mercedes’ newest infotainment system, MBUX, also comes standard with the GLE53.

AMG head honcho Tobias Moers says the GLE53 is a large step forward for Mercedes’ performance SUV lineup.

"As the inventors of the performance SUV, it is important to us to continue to be at the top with the new generation of the GLE when it comes to innovations, driving dynamics, individuality and design,” says Moers.

Moers is referring to the Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG as the first performance SUV, which was introduced in 1999.

“The first step here is the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+, with which we offer our customers more power than the predecessor model as well as our fully variable all-wheel technology.

“Not least of all, its striking radiator grille shows our new GLE 53 as a fully-fledged member of the AMG family.”

The GLE53 is available to order now in Australia.