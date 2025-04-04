Mercedes-Benz has added a new entry point to the E-Class large sedan range, with the E 200 now on sale in Australia and sitting below the E 300 and AMG E 53 variants already on sale.

Priced from $117,900 plus on-road costs, the E 200 is priced $14,100 less than the previous entry point E 300, which is now the mid-range variant in the E-Class range.

Despite being the entry point to the E-Class range, standard equipment in the E 200 is healthy with features such as the Avantgarde exterior with 20-inch AMG wheels, digital light headlights with adaptive high beam, open pore black ash wood trim and the brand’s ‘Artico’ synthetic leather trim in black.

Inside, the cabin further features electric front seats with lumbar adjustment, a nappa leather steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control.

A 14.4-inch touchscreen with the brand’s ‘MBUX’ infotainment system is supplemented by a 12.30-inch digital driver’s display. The touchscreen features an inbuilt eSIM for live services, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and augmented reality satellite navigation. A 730 watt 17-speaker Burmeister sound system is also standard equipment.

The E 200 is also well equipped for safety features including 10 airbags, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

Buyers wanting more personalisation for the E 200 can choose the no-cost extra Exclusive Line with the upright Mercedes star on the bonnet, classic Mercedes radiator grille with three horizontal double louvres and grey 19-inch multi-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in grey. On the inside, brown open-pore maple wood trim element with aluminium lines features.

There is also an available Comfort Package with leather upholstery in three colour options – black, beige and brown – and ventilation and heating for the front seats.

Under the bonnet of the E 200 is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system that can contribute an extra 17kW/205Nm when needed for total outputs of 150kW of power and 320Nm of torque – 40kW/80Nm less than the E 300.

As with the more powerful E 300, the E 200’s power is sent to the rear wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission and the NEDC claimed fuel consumption is 7.2L/100km.

The E 200 is on sale now, with local deliveries to commence soon.