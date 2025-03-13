Mercedes-Benz G 580: Pricing and specs revealed for highly anticipated electric G Wagen

Mercedes-Benz Australia has revealed local pricing and specifications for the new electric ‘G 580 with EQ Technology’, which will be priced from $249,900 plus on-road costs. Under the body of the G 580 is a 116kWh lithium-ion battery for a claimed 567km of range (NEDC). That feeds four electric motors - one on each wheel - for a combined 432kW of power and 1,164Nm of torque, which is enough grunt for a 4.7-second 0-100km/h sprint time. The G 580 can be charged at up to 200kW on a DC charger for a 10 to 80 per cent charge time of as little as 32 minutes and it can be AC-charged at up to 11kW. 36 The G 580 introduces new features to the G-Glass range such as the ‘G-TURN’ function, which enables the wheels on the left and right to spin in opposite directions, allowing the vehicle to perform a full 360-degree turn on the spot when encountering loose or unpaved surfaces off-road.

Similarly, ‘G-STEERING’ adds more manoeuvrability in tight spots as the wheels turn at different speeds and invoke slight oversteer depending on the situation, allowing a significantly smaller turning circle. The G 580 uses torque vectoring to generate virtual differential locks, which makes it possible to precisely meter torque to each individual wheel. This, according to Mercedes-Benz, allows the G 580 to hold a confident line up and downhill, even on the toughest terrain. 36 Underneath, the G 580’s battery is protected by a special 26mm-thick casing made from a unique mix of materials, including carbon fibre. The G580 can forge through water 850mm deep – 150mm more than regular G-Class models.

A number of drive modes are available for drivers to select, including ‘trail’ and ‘rock’ off-road settings and a low range off-road gear reduction for difficult terrain. Inside, the G580 uses the latest generation of the company’s ‘MBUX’ infotainment system, which includes the ‘OFFROAD COCKPIT’ that shows off the gradient, lateral inclination, compass, tyre pressure and selected G-Mode. The navigation recommends routes based on charging locations, and there’s also a new transparent camera mode for off-road driving. 36 The G 580 will also be available in a limited Edition One, which adds blue brake callipers at the front and rear, and inserts in the exterior protective strips in blue. Exterior elements include black

20-inch wheels in as well as black door handles and a new design box on the rear door. The interior of the Edition One is upholstered in nappa leather in silver pearl/black and includes trim elements in carbon with blue accents along with blue stitching. Another unique highlight of the interior is the combination of the Superior Line elements with the sporty ‘Loop design’ of the Exclusive Line upholstery. 36 The G 580 Edition One is available in five different paint colours: MANUFAKTUR South Sea Blue Magno, Classic Grey Uni, Opalite White Magno, Opalite White Bright or the classic Obsidian Black Metallic.

Options for the regular G 580 include the Night Package with exterior design elements in black, including the exterior mirror housings, aero wheels and darkened lamp units. This package also includes black running boards. Optional with the Night Package is the Black Panel radiator grille with darkened lamp units. 36 Also available is the MANUFAKTUR Exterior Package, which allows owners to choose black accents like the roof, bumpers and flared wheel arches painted in obsidian black. When choosing any MANUFAKTUR magno paint, the package includes roof painted in night black magno, and bumpers and flared wheel arches in night black magno.