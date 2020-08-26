WhichCar
Inside the September 2020 issue of MOTOR Magazine

By Chris Thompson, 27 Aug 2020 News

MOTOR Magazine September 2020 issue preview

Driving VW’s new Golf GTI, Ferrari’s F8 Spider, and plenty more!

Whether it’s hot hatches, supercars, race cars, or even old cars you’re interested in the new issue of MOTOR has something  for you.

Vw Golf GTI 8 MOTOR Magazine

VW Mk8 Golf GTI driven

Is this the best-driving VW Golf yet? Let’s find out.

AMG CLA45 S vs BMW M2 Competition MOTOR Magazine

AMG CLA45 vs M2 Competition

Two ‘baby’ muscle cars with different approaches to going fast.

Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 MOTOR Magazine

Ford Mustang Mach E 1400 tech feature

Sounds like one giant supercharger, but this Pony’s running on batteries.

Bates Toyota Celica GT-Four Group A MOTOR Magazine

Driving the Bates Celica GT-Four Group A

Associate Ed. Scott Newman lives one of his dreams in one of Australia’s greatest rally cars… by driving it!

Andreas Preuninger interview MOTOR Magazine

Andreas Preuninger interview

The man in charge of Porsche’s ‘GT’ cars is a hard taskmaster, but the results speak for themselves.

Greatest 1980s sports cars MOTOR Magazine

The most important 1980s sports cars

These are the cars born under neon lights and traces of a mysterious white powder. And they changed the world forever.

Toyota AE86 buyer's guide MOTOR Magazine

Toyota AE86 buyer’s guide

Been watching too much Initial-D during lockdown and have a hankering for a hero car?

And more!

