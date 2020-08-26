MOTOR Magazine September 2020 issue preview

Whether it’s hot hatches, supercars, race cars, or even old cars you’re interested in the new issue of MOTOR has something for you.

VW Mk8 Golf GTI driven

Is this the best-driving VW Golf yet? Let’s find out.

AMG CLA45 vs M2 Competition

Two ‘baby’ muscle cars with different approaches to going fast.

Ford Mustang Mach E 1400 tech feature

Sounds like one giant supercharger, but this Pony’s running on batteries.

Driving the Bates Celica GT-Four Group A

Associate Ed. Scott Newman lives one of his dreams in one of Australia’s greatest rally cars… by driving it!

Andreas Preuninger interview

The man in charge of Porsche’s ‘GT’ cars is a hard taskmaster, but the results speak for themselves.

The most important 1980s sports cars

These are the cars born under neon lights and traces of a mysterious white powder. And they changed the world forever.

Toyota AE86 buyer’s guide

Been watching too much Initial-D during lockdown and have a hankering for a hero car?

And more!